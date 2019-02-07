Nissan Sales PLUNGE 15.4% In June - Infiniti Sales Drop 8.0% For Month

Nissan Group announced total U.

S. sales for June 2019 of 123,504 units, a decrease of 14.9 percent compared to the prior year.

Nissan highlights:

  • Sales of Nissan NV commercial vans set a June record with 1,706 units sold, up 10 percent.
  • NV200 compact cargo van sales were 1,737 units, up 1.2 percent, and set a June record.
  • Versa sales rose 15 percent in June to 8,882 units.
  • Frontier truck sales rose to 7,346 units, up 7 percent.
  • Several key models have shown gains in 2019: NV commercial vans (+16 percent), Pathfinder (+8 percent) and Versa (+7 percent).
INFINITI today reported U.S. sales of 9,839 vehicles in June.

The QX50 premium crossover and the QX80 full-size sport utility vehicle had their best June performance ever, up 5 and 57 percent respectively, contribution to INFINITI SUV's and crossovers having a 2 percent increase for the month. 






User Comments

80Ho

June must be a slow month for rental car company purchases.

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 7/2/2019 11:38:46 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

