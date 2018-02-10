Nissan Sales Plunge 13.3% In A Bloody September - Infiniti Sales dip 1.6% For Month

Nissan Group today announced total U. S. sales for September 2018 of 122,819 units, a decrease of 12 percent compared to the previous year. Nissan highlights: Combined sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a September record, up 6 percent.

Murano crossover sales increased 18 percent to 8,257 units, a September record.

Nissan NV200 sales were 1,477 units, up 10 percent to achieve a September record.

Frontier truck sales rose to 8,718 units, up 71 percent, while TITAN truck sales were 5,907 units, a 57 percent increase. The all-new 2019 INFINITI QX50 luxury crossover, powered by the world's first variable compression engine, had its best month ever with 2,767 deliveries, up 70 percent. With sales of 2,086 vehicles, an increase of 72 percent, the QX80 premium full-size SUV had its best September. In all, INFINITI crossovers and SUVS were up 14 percent for the month. The Q60 sports coupe had an increase of nine percent to 835 for the month. Overall, INFINITI reported deliveries of 12,536 vehicles in the U.S. during September, down two percent.











