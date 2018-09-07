Nissan Says ItalDesign GT-R50 Could Enter Production At $1 Million A Copy

Nissan has announced that the recently revealed GT-R50 prototype will make its global public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

 

The Japanese brand has collaborated with Italdesign for the first time ever to create a limitless version of its flagship sportscar.

Moreover, Nissan says that depending on reception, the GTR-50 could enter an “extremely limited run” as a hand-built production vehicle. Initial price estimates place the GT-R50 at around 900,000 euros (a little over $1 million at the current exchange rates).



