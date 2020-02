Nissan shares fell 9. 6 percent to a decade low after the company cut its full-year profit outlook and scrapped its year-end dividend payout, slipping to fifth place by market value among Japan's automakers.

Nissan shares fell to their lowest since 2009 in Tokyo on Friday, leaving the company with a market capitalization of 2.17 trillion yen ($19.8 billion), behind Subaru, Suzuki, Honda and Toyota.