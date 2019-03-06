Nissan Squeaks Out A 1.1% Sales Gain In May - Infiniti Fails With A 10.4% Decrease For The Month

Nissan highlights:

  • Sales of the Armada SUV set a May record with 4,490 units sold, up 103 percent.
  • Pathfinder SUV sales, at 7,751 units, were up 27 percent in May.
  • Frontier truck sales increased 8 percent to 7,497 units.
  • Altima sales climbed to 24,218 units, up 5 percent.
  • Nissan's commercial van models, NV and NV200, each set May records. NV van sales were 1,829 units (+8 percent); NV200 compact cargo van sales were 1,825 units, also up 8 percent.
  • Several key models have shown gains in 2019: Armada (+25 percent), Pathfinder (+11 percent) and Versa (+5 percent).
INFINITI today reported U.S. sales of 10,413 vehicles in May.

The QX80 full-size sport utility vehicle, up 57 percent to 1,760, had its best May ever. With deliveries of 4,100 vehicles, the QX60 seven-passenger crossover had an increase of 10 percent. Overall, INFINITI SUV's and crossovers were up 8 percent for the month. 







Aspy11

Those Hertz orders were huge.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

