Nissan's Next Exec Is Going To Have A LOT Of Work To Do To Turn Around The Brand

The next head of Nissan Motor Co will need to prioritize a recovery in profits at the troubled Japanese firm ahead of trying to fix its relationship with top shareholder Renault SA, executives and analysts say.

...For Saikawa’s yet-to-be-named replacement, the top priority will be lifting profits from a more than decade low. Earnings have been undercut by years of heavy discounts and low-margin sales to rental firms that have cheapened Nissan’s brand image.

Renault, which has unsuccessfully sought a full-blown merger with its larger partner, is likely to give the Japanese firm time to focus on its turnaround, a Nissan executive said.

“It goes without saying recovery is the biggest priority,” the executive said, declining to be identified because the information is not public...

