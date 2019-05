Toyota Motor Corp. ’s operating profit edged ahead 2.8 percent in the latest fiscal year on rising sales, tighter cost control and lower incentives in the crucial U.S. market. Operating profit increased to 2.40 trillion yen ($21.66 billion) in the carmaker’s fiscal full year ended March 31, Toyota said on Wednesday. Net income, by contrast, declined 25 percent to 1.88 trillion yen ($16.96 billion).



