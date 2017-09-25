No Longer Beige? Toyota To Give US Lineup TRD Versions PLUS A Dedicated Sports Car Platform

Toyota’s recently announced Gazoo Racing (GR) model series is set to include a dedicated sports car platform, apart from beefed-up versions of the regular models.



So far, the GR series is a Japan-only affair but Toyota will soon expand its availability to other regions as well, including Europe but not North America. The company’s executives decided that Gazoo-tuned models destined for North America will be offered under the already established TRD (Toyota Racing Development) brand, AutoNews reports.

The same report goes on saying that U.S. executives of the brand don’t like the sound of the Gazoo name as it has no obvious tie-ins with Toyota in the region and remind them of a green alien cartoon character from the Flintstones.


User Comments

Dexter1

OMG—an even uglier MINI.

Dexter1 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/25/2017 1:15:38 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

carloslassiter

It's Mini meets 911, and not in a good way.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 9/25/2017 1:19:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

I thought they had learned their mistakes with Scion. Oh well.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 9/25/2017 1:22:21 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Angry47

Toyota must have cooling problems. All their new products are covered in huge grills over the entire front of the vehicle.

Angry47 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/25/2017 1:30:33 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

