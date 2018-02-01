No Matter How You Look At It, Uber's 2017 Was A Cluster

Young companies have their share of growing pains. And fast-growing, young technology companies can have more than their share. And Uber Technologies? Let's just say 2017 probably wasn't indicative of more mature years to come.

Travis Kalanick, the ride-hailing company's visionary founder, was caught on video in February arguing heatedly with one of the company's drivers. Embarrassed when the public display went viral, Kalanick told his 11,000 employees in a letter that he "must fundamentally change as a leader and grow up." But worse events rendered his contrition moot.