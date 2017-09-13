No More Dieselgate: Mercedes Calls On EU To Stop Playing Games And Standardize Emissions Testing

Mercedes-Benz boss Dieter Zetsche has called on the European Commission to draft consistent and fair emissions regulations across the entire region as it begins to plan legislation for 2021 to 2030.

At present, all car manufacturers must hit a fleet average emissions target of 95g/km for all new cars by 2021 or face heavy fines. No legislation has been set for the period post-2021, however, and Zetsche and the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) that he presides over have expressed concern that different approaches from different countries and cities within them could lead to a fractured framework.