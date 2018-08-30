No More Hard Sell For Porsche And Mecedes - Let The Experience And The Vehicle Sell Itself

Agent009 submitted on 8/30/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:54:44 AM

0 user comments | Views : 256 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

People don't like being sold to.

The auto industry is catching on.

Automakers are experimenting with soft-sell approaches to offset the hard-sell tactics associated with dealerships.

Mercedes-Benz is rolling out pop-up stores in tony shopping malls that are geared more toward brand building and customer education than moving metal.

Porsche, meanwhile, showcases its sports and racing lineage via a pair of "Experience Centers" in Atlanta and Los Angeles. Part test-drive on steroids, part cultural immersion, the venues drew more than 250,000 visitors in the last three years.



Read Article


No More Hard Sell For Porsche And Mecedes - Let The Experience And The Vehicle Sell Itself

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]