No More Hard Sell For Porsche And Mecedes - Let The Experience And The Vehicle Sell Itself

Automakers are experimenting with soft-sell approaches to offset the hard-sell tactics associated with dealerships.

Mercedes-Benz is rolling out pop-up stores in tony shopping malls that are geared more toward brand building and customer education than moving metal.

Porsche, meanwhile, showcases its sports and racing lineage via a pair of "Experience Centers" in Atlanta and Los Angeles. Part test-drive on steroids, part cultural immersion, the venues drew more than 250,000 visitors in the last three years.