NoCal Spies, The AGENTS Need Your Help Locating A Fellow Enthusiast! Please Read And Share!

Spies, we've got a serious mission for if you're located in the Sacramento area or have contacts nearby. According to our friends in the automotive community, a fellow enthusiast is currently missing.



We need your help, ASAP!



Davey G. Johnson was last heard from his friends/family around 2:00 a.m. PT around the Sonora Pass near Sacramento. Unfortunately, he hasn't been heard from since and he was expected to return home yesterday, and at the absolute latest, Friday.



All of the critical particulars are described in the embedded Facebook post. In addition, the comments are being updated by the minute and provide some added color that's important as folks band together to attempt to scour the area in search of Davey G. Johnson.



If you're in the area or have contacts in the region, we ask that you share the post and get the word out. We're hoping to locate a fellow enthusiast ASAP, safe and sound.





