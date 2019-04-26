North Korean Leader Spotted Riding Around In Banned Maybach Limousines

Daimler, maker of top-end Mercedes-Maybach automobiles, is on the hot seat after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was spotted scooting around in brand new armored limos at recent international summits.

Sales of luxury automobiles to the despotic regime are banned under a UN Security Council resolution passed in 2013, and Daimler does not count it as one of its customers. Still, the country’s leader travels in uncompromising Germanic style.

Kim is frequently seen riding in a previous-generation S-Class stretch limousine, usually flanked by a dozen panting bodyguards dressed in classic 1960s spy show garb. Those motorcades also contain a Maybach 62 — a vehicle that ceased production at the tail end of 2012.