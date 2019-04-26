North Korean Leader Spotted Riding Around In Banned Maybach Limousines

Agent009 submitted on 4/26/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:32:45 AM

0 user comments | Views : 102 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thetruthaboutcars.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Daimler, maker of top-end Mercedes-Maybach automobiles, is on the hot seat after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was spotted scooting around in brand new armored limos at recent international summits.

Sales of luxury automobiles to the despotic regime are banned under a UN Security Council resolution passed in 2013, and Daimler does not count it as one of its customers. Still, the country’s leader travels in uncompromising Germanic style.

Kim is frequently seen riding in a previous-generation S-Class stretch limousine, usually flanked by a dozen panting bodyguards dressed in classic 1960s spy show garb. Those motorcades also contain a Maybach 62 — a vehicle that ceased production at the tail end of 2012.



Read Article


North Korean Leader Spotted Riding Around In Banned Maybach Limousines

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]