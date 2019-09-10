OFFICIAL! EVERYTHING You Want To Know About The 2020 BMW M8 Gran Goupe & M8 Gran Coupe Competition

BMW's press release follows:



The New 2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe and M8 Gran Coupe Competition 600 hp M8 Gran Coupe and 617 hp M8 Gran Coupe Competition models.

0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds. 3.0 seconds for Competition model.

Limited M8 Gran Coupe First Edition to arrive following Market launch.

Production to begin November 2019.

Pricing from $130,000 for the M8 Gran Coupe plus $995 Destination.

Pricing from $143,000 for the M8 Gran Coupe Competition plus $995 Destination. Woodcliff Lake, NJ – October 8, 2019…Today, BMW and M GmbH are proud to announce the newest edition to the M8 family, the BMW M8 Gran Coupe and M8 Gran Coupe Competition. The Gran Coupe rides on a chassis and body which is 9.1-inches longer, 1.4-inches wider, 2.3-inches taller and with an increased 7.9-inch wheelbase over the M8 Coupe, adding extra stability, comfort and rear interior space without affecting the car’s track-capable agility.





2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe









Interior space benefits greatly over that of that of the Coupe with rear shoulder room increasing by 7.7-inches, rear legroom increasing by 7.1-inches and rear headroom increasing by 3.5-inches. The greater interior dimensions mean only a modest 185-pound increase in curb weight.



This means that the uncompromised near-supercar levels of performance and luxury can be more easily shared with family and friends.



BMW M8 Gran Coupe First Edition



The M8 Gran Coupe First Edition, available with 50 units for the U.S. market, will usher in the arrival of the M8 Gran Coupe and Competition models. Based on the Competition model, the First Edition cars will be finished in Individual Diamant Green Metallic, a color exclusive to this limited edition model. The BMW Kidney grille, side air breather trim, door mirror and window-surround trim, exterior badging and door sill plates are finished in GOLDBRONZE, mirroring the M8 Gran Coupe Concept vehicle.



The interior is finished in BMW Individual Ivory White/Tartufo Full Merino leather and features Individual Piano Black trim with a “First Edition 1/400” on the center console door.



Exclusive 20-inch Forged M Star-Spoke wheels finished in GOLDBRONZE help set the First Edition cars apart.



Production for the limited U.S. M8 Gran Coupe First Edition cars to begin in March 2020.



M Power and Performance



The high-revving (7,200 rpm redline) 4.4 liter S63 M TwinPower Turbo V8 produces 600 hp

@ 6,000 rpm and 553 lb-ft of torque @ 1,800 – 5,600 rpm in the M8 Gran Coupe while the M8 Competition models feature an uprated power unit producing 617 hp @ 6,000 rpm and 553 lb-ft @ 1,800 – 5,860 rpm.



The engine features two-turbochargers, cross-bank exhaust manifolds, direct injection and upgraded cooling and oil supply. The turbochargers are positioned within the V of the engine block to help improve thermal efficiency and response. The cross-bank exhaust manifolds improve turbocharger and throttle response by reducing the distance the exhaust gases need to flow to reach the turbochargers. The direct fuel injection operates at a very high 5,076 psi ensuring ultra-fine fuel atomization for improved power and efficiency. Water-to-air intercooling helps reduce the temperature of the incoming air charge for improved power.



The advanced cooling system is composed of two separate water circuits, one for the intercoolers and one for the engine and turbochargers. An electric cooling pump ensures that the turbochargers receive sufficient coolant flow even after the engine has been turned off. An additional engine oil cooler and transmission oil cooler ensure the new BMW M8 Gran Coupe is capable of standing up to the higher thermal demands of track driving. The oil supply system has been upgraded with a secondary front chamber in the oil pan which is accessed by a map-controlled oil suction pump to insure effective oil supply during extreme lateral and longitudinal forces.



The Competition model features unique tuning which not only produces more horsepower but also increases the torque band at by 260 rpm. The engine mounts on these models are more rigid compared to the BMW M8 Gran Coupe for improved power transmission throughout the driveline and for more immediate turn-in during cornering. The Competition models are also equipped with the M Sport exhaust which enhances the sound emanating from the two twin-100 mm exhaust tips even further beyond the sound of the M8. An M Sound Control button in the center console allows the driver to select the exhaust note which suits their desire.



The wide and flat torque curve of the S63 allows the BMW M8 Gran Coupe to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and the M8 Gran Coupe Competition to accomplish the sprint in just 3.0 seconds.



The BMW M8 Gran Coupe models have an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph which can be increased to 190 mph with the optional M Driver’s Package. Besides the increased top speed, the M Driver’s Package also includes an invitation to M School driver training at one of the two BMW Performance Center driving schools, either in Greer, SC or Thermal, CA.



M Eight-speed Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic



An eight-speed M Steptronic transmission transfers the BMW M8 Gran Coupes’ power and torque to the M xDrive all-wheel drive system. The transmission is operated via the new center console-mounted gear selector lever or with the M shift paddles on the steering wheel. Both automatic and manual modes are available. The Drivelogic button allows the driver to select the comfort and speed of gear shifts from comfort-oriented to sport and track focused shifting.



The eight-speed M Steptronic transmission’s controller is able to adapt the shift parameters to the current driving situation by means of intelligent networking with the standard Navigation system, enabling it to take the planned route into account. Navigation data is used to downshift early, for example, when approaching an intersection in order to use engine braking to slow the car down. Likewise, the intelligent controller is able to avoid unnecessary gear shifts between two corners that follow in quick succession, making it possible to drive through at a quicker pace.



M xDrive all-wheel drive and Active M differential



The M xDrive intelligent rear-biased all-wheel drive system makes the most use of the BMW M8 Gran Coupes’ power and torque to increase performance to near-supercar levels. The engine’s torque is distributed between the front and rear wheels via the transfer case’s electronically-controlled multi-plate clutch before the Active M locking differential handles power distribution in the rear axle.



The rear biased system only sends torque to the front wheels when extra traction is required. This provides the BMW M8 Gran Coupe and Gran Coupe Competition driver with both a traditional rear-wheel drive driving experience and with the added traction of all four wheels when the engine’s full power output is required. The M xDrive system’s added traction also reduces the need for the DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) system to intrude, reducing power losses.



The M xDrive system allows the driver to tailor their driving experience via several available modes. The default 4WD mode focuses on providing maximum traction and controlled handling. 4WD Sport sharpens the M8’s response and agility further while sending more power to the rear wheels during dynamic driving. Deactivating DSC allows for 2WD mode which activates a unique rear-wheel drive only mode for experienced drivers.



Chassis, suspension and steering



The chassis and suspension of the new 2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe models have been carefully engineered and rigorously tested to blend the demands of track driving with the comfortable and luxurious street capabilities that customers have come to expect.



The perfect coordination between engine, transmission, all-wheel drive system and aerodynamics were developed and tested at locations such as the BMW Group test track in Miramas in southern France, at the winter testing center in Arjeplog, Sweden and at the famous Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit.



The BMW M8 Gran Coupe is equipped with double-wishbone front and five-link rear suspensions with unique bushings, swivel bearings and strut tie bars to ensure accurate wheel location and reduced torque steer. Acting forces are directed through the control arms and wishbones into the suspension sub-frames and from there into the rigid body of the vehicle providing handling and agility without compromising comfort.



The standard Adaptive M Suspension uses data from body movement, road surface conditions and steering input to adjust each damper individually within milliseconds using electromagnetic valves. This ensures that the new BMW M8 Gran Coupe is both track capable and comfortable on the road.



Three settings allow the suspension responses of the BMW M8 Gran Coupes to be fine-tuned to the driver’s needs. Comfort mode smooths out road imperfections while still providing excellent handling. Sport mode sharpens the vehicle’s responses and is suitable for fast road conditions such as those found on the Nordschleife. Sport Plus is designed for maximum capabilities on race track circuits.



The Competition models feature firmer suspension settings to further improve steering and lateral responses, stiffer engine mounts, increased front negative camber for increased cornering ability and rear toe-link ball-joints instead of rubber bushings for more precise rear wheel tracking.



The electromechanical M Servotronic steering provides speed-sensitive power assistance with a variable steering ratio to provide more straight line stability, sharper turn-in response and excellent accuracy in corners. When the wheels are sharply turned, the variable steering rack’s teeth are positioned closer together, so smaller steering inputs are required allowing the BMW M8 Gran Coupe to feel nimble on winding roads and also to be easily maneuverable in tight parking spaces. Steering feel can be varied between Comfort and Sport modes which allow for varying degrees of steering feedback and effort.



M Mode setup button and M Views.



The BMW M8 Gran Coupes feature a new single setup button, found in the center console, which enables control over the engine, suspension, steering and xDrive settings, all of which were operated via individual control buttons in past M cars. The new setup button now also allows for control over the integrated braking system and its Comfort and Sport modes.



Pressing the setup button brings up the setup screen on the center display and allows various settings to be chosen and saved to the steering wheel-mounted M1 and M2 buttons.



Available Setup button menu settings include: Engine characteristics – Efficient, Sport and Sport Plus.

Suspension characteristics – Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus

Steering characteristics – Comfort and Sport

Braking characteristics – Comfort and Sport

4WD settings – 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD A new M Mode button on the center console allows for the individual configuration of driver assistance settings, instrument cluster and Heap-Up display settings. The BMW M8 Gran Coupe offers Road and Sport settings while the Competition model adds an additional Track setting. Changing the mode allows for different information to be presented to the driver on the digital instrument screen and in the Head-Up display. The intervention levels of the driver assistance systems can also be reduced or turned off completely.



Default Road mode – all standard and optional driver assist systems are fully operational. Full information displays in the digital instrument display and Head-Up display.



Sport mode – activated by pressing the M mode button. Allows the driver to adjust or turn off various assist systems. The M View is activated for both the instrument cluster and Head-Up display. A tachometer, digital speed, selected gear and shift lights are displayed in the center with coolant temperature, tire pressure and longitudinal and lateral forces available to the left and right. The Head-Up display is focused on the tachometer, shift lights, selected gear, vehicle speed and navigation instructions.



Track mode – available on M8 Gran Coupe Competition model and accessed by pressing and holding down the M Mode button and is designed for use on closed tracks. Confirmation of this mode is required via the iDrive controller. Driver assistance system intervention is turned off. Additionally the audio system and center control display are turned off so the driver may concentrate on the road ahead with important information provided via the Head-Up and the digital instrument displays.



Brakes, wheels and tires



The BMW M8 Gran Coupe models are equipped with standard M compound brakes featuring drilled, vented brake disks measuring 395 mm in front and 380 mm in the rear. Front, fixed, six-piston calipers and rear, floating, single-piston calipers. This system provides excellent braking stability under the heaviest of loads.



The optional M Carbon ceramic brakes increase front brake disk diameter to 400 mm and with the rear 380 mm disks offer even greater stopping power combined with exceptional resistance to both heat and wear.



The M8 Gran Coupes feature the latest version of BMW M’s integrated brake-by-wire system. This system combines braking activation, brake booster and brake control functions into one compact module which saves almost 4.5 pounds over a conventional braking system, while eliminating the vacuum-based components. The electric actuator means a faster and more precise brake response and pedal feel in all road and temperature conditions. The M integrated braking system offers two settings; Comfort and Sport which can vary brake pedal feedback and response based on the wishes of the driver.



The new BMW M8 Gran Coupe models are equipped with standard M light-allow wheels; 9.5 x 20 inches in front and 10.5 x 20 inches in rear. Non-run-flat, high-performance tires in 275/35R20 front and 285/35R20 rear provide the grip needed to cope with the high levels of torque produced by the S63 engine.



The Competition models come standard with unique, forged 20 inch forged M light-alloy wheels with a gloss-milled 3D structure and bicolor design which generate unique light reflections to showcase the cars’ exclusivity.



Exterior design



The new BMW M8 Gran Coupe offers a stunning and powerful sweeping four-door body with wide flanks and sharp creased modern lines. Its rear track of 65.4 inches is 1.5 inches wider than that of the M8 Coupe.



From the a-pillar back, the M8 Gran Coupe design differs from that of the M8 Coupe to both increase interior space and deliver a vehicle with strong presence and authority. The windshield features less rake than in the Coupe to allow the roofline to raise to a higher point above the front seats, providing increased headroom for both front and rear passengers. The roof then merges into the rear trunk lid with fin-like transitional lines to create the visual of a long and flowing body. The rear glass is mounted with increased rake to increase the size of the trunk opening and also acts to from a fixed part of the body’s structure to increase torsional rigidity and reduce noise entering the cabin. The subtle flying buttress design of the rear glass surround requires that the finishing folds of the metalwork be done by hand, a unique feature of the M8 Gran Coupe that allows for a truly elegant design to be delivered to each and every owner.



An M Carbon Roof is standard on the M8 Gran Coupes helping to lower the vehicles’ weight and center of gravity for improved agility. A multi-functional antenna is integrated into the rear glass, eliminating the need for the traditional roof-mounted shark fin antenna.



Standard Icon Adaptive LED Headlights with Laserlight flank the one piece hexagonal BMW kidney grille surround which frames active air intake slats inside. Large openings in either side of the front bumper give the low-slung front end of the BMW M8 Gran Coupe an aggressive appearance. The Hofmeister kink in the expansive c-pillar ties the flowing side profile lines of the Gran Coupe to heavily sculptures rear fenders and trunk lid. Slim LED rear lights stand high above quad, electric, flap-controlled 100mm exhaust



An intelligent mix of lightweight materials helps to reduce weight in the BMW M8 Gran Coupe. Aluminum construction is used for the doors, hood, roof, front bulkhead, engine subframe and rear bumper support. The trunk lid is made from dent-resistant plastic while the cabin dashboard support is made from magnesium and parts of the center driveline tunnel are made from carbon-fiber reinforced plastic.



Interior design



The new M8 Gran Coupe features exclusive interior appointments to set the cars apart as vehicles that occupy the very top of BMW’s model lineup. The M leather steering wheel includes M shift paddles and red M1 and M2 buttons which can be programmed with various engine, suspension, steering, xDrive and braking system modes. A new design gear shift lever with red accent sits next to the red start/stop button in the center console. Exclusive M Sport seats with illuminated M badging below the headrest area are standard. The M8 Competition models additionally feature M seatbelts with highlight stitching in BMW Motorsport colors.



The BMW M8 Gran Coupe’s blend of track-capable performance and exclusive luxury can be enjoyed from all five available seats. M-Specific displays for the instrument cluster and Head-Up display give the driver all the tools necessary to extend the enjoyment of driving the M8 Gran Coupe while 3D quilting of the seating surfaces provides a touch of luxury for all passengers.



The extended center console in the M8 Gran Coupe is unique to the four-door 8 Series models and continues from the front cabin into the rear space, dividing the individually-styled right and left seats while still allowing for the rear center seat space to be used when needed. The rear console offers passengers individual right and left climate controls, air vents, storage tray and USB-C ports.



The standard ambient light feature emphasizes the forward-pointing lines inside the car to striking effect. Indirect illumination of the contour lines running along the center console and the door shoulders using precisely positioned LED optical fibers creates an exclusive mood.



Paints finishes and interior trim



The M8 Gran Coupe and Competition models offer a choice of one non-metallic, seven metallic and five BMW Individual paint colors. Available exterior finished include Alpine White, Black Sapphire Metallic, Brands Hatch Grey Metallic, Sonic Speed Blue Metallic, Marina Bay Blue Metallic, Donnington Grey Metallic, Barcelona Blue Metallic and Motegi Red Metallic. BMW Individual paint finishes include Dravit Grey Metallic, Almandin Brown Metallic, Ametrin Metallic, Aventurin Red Metallic and Frozen Bluestone Metallic.



Carbon Fiber trim is standard on the M8 Gran Coupe and Competition models, while Ash Grain Grey-Metallic Wood trim, Individual Piano Black Finish trim and Individual Ash Black Silver Wood trim are options.



Extended Marino leather in Silverstone or Black is standard on the M8 Gran Coupe. Standard on the Competition model is a unique Black Full Merino Leather with Midrand Beige Alcantara Cloth combination. Both cars can also be equipped with Full Merino leather in Silverstone, Sakhir Orange/Black, Midrand Beige, Taruma Brown and Black or BMW Individual Ivory White/Night Blue or Ivory White/Tartufo Full Merino leather interiors.



Driver Assistance Systems



The 2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe is available with a wide variety of standard and optional driver assistance systems. The systems really come into their own when driving longer distances by relieving the strain on the driver in monotonous situations, such as traffic jams or slow-moving traffic. They enhance comfort and safety both in urban traffic and on longer trips by providing targeted assistance in complex traffic situations. The driver assistance systems process camera images as well as the data gathered by ultrasonic and radar sensors to monitor the vehicle’s surroundings, to warn of potential hazards and to minimize the risk of an accident with corrective braking or steering inputs.



Standard equipment includes Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation. Depending on the situation, the system can bring the vehicle to a halt to either avoid a collision or minimize its consequences. The standard pre-crash accident detection system Active Protection enhances passive safety by detecting potential accident situations as they arise. If a collision risk is detected, the system automatically triggers a variety of occupant protection measures. The driver’s and front passenger’s belt tensioners are activated, and the windows and moonroof are closed. Following a collision, Active Protection automatically brings the vehicle to a standstill.



The optional Driving Assistance Package contains Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Surround View Camera, Drive Recorder, Parking Assistant, Active Park Distance Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Speed Limit Information.



On top of that, if selected, the Driving Assistance Professional Package offers comprehensive assistance for comfortable and safe driving. This package includes Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function. It can be used at speeds up to 130 mph and maintains the desired speed while taking not only the traffic situation into account, but also the selected distance to vehicles in front. If required, the system is able to brake the car to a stop then pull away again automatically after being stationary for up to 30 seconds, meaning greater comfort in stop-start traffic. Camera images and data from a front radar system are used for distance control.



Another component of the Driving Assistance Professional Package is the Lane Keeping Assistant with Active Side Collision Avoidance. This system is designed to help the driver guide the vehicle back onto the correct path with an active turn of the steering wheel. Besides emitting visual warning signals and causing the steering wheel to vibrate, active side collision protection also uses active steering intervention to help avoid a collision. On top of that, this package includes Extended Traffic Jam Assistant for limited access highways, which allows for even more relaxed driving at speeds lower than 40 mph during highly congested highway traffic situations. The Driving Assistance Professional Package includes evasion aid, which now also reacts to pedestrians and Front Cross Traffic Alert – which reduces the danger of a collision when maneuvering forwards towards roads that are obstructed from the driver’s view.



Live Cockpit Professional with the 7th generation of the iDrive operating system



The BMW Live Cockpit Professional in the 2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe combines the latest-generation of the iDrive, featuring a high-resolution digital 12.3” instrument cluster display behind the steering wheel and a 10.25” center display diagonally across.



The system offers many hardware upgrades including new haptic controls on the iDrive controller, an advanced tablet-like touch interface, and stunning visualizations. The multi-modal approach of the iDrive touch controller, large touchscreen center display, cloud-based voice control, and gesture control allow users to interact in the way of their choosing.



Elements of the BMW Live Cockpit Professional are the Navigation Professional system, two USB ports plus Bluetooth interfaces. The driver can be automatically detected and personal settings activated either using the traditional vehicle key or by downloading the driver’s personal settings to the BMW Cloud.



BMW Connected: digital services for individual mobility.



BMW Connected is the companion app for BMW drivers. Intelligent connectivity helps users to reach their destination easily and with minimal stress – and not only from within their car; BMW Connected is an all-embracing concept designed to seamlessly connect the driver and their smartphone with their vehicle.



At the heart of it all is the Open Mobility Cloud, which allows the app to connect the car with the customer’s digital devices. These could include the iPhone and Apple Watch, smartphones and smartwatches running the Android operating system, Alexa-compatible smart devices and Google Home. For instance, the BMW Connected app can import appointments and addresses from the customer’s calendar entries straight into the navigation system to begin route guidance. The system calculates the optimum departure time based on real-time traffic information and notifies the driver with a message on their smartphone when it is time to leave. As the vehicle is linked up via the Open Mobility Cloud, it is able to access the calculated route directly when the navigation system starts up.



Standard Equipment



The M8 Gran Coupe comes with an extensive list of standard equipment including: M xDrive All-Wheel-Drive with M Sport differential

8-Speed M Steptronic Automatic Transmission with Drivelogic

20-inch Forged M Double-Spoke bi-color Style 810M wheels with non runflat perf. tires

Remote Engine Start

=M Carbon (CFRP) roof

Shadowline exterior trim

Extended Merino Leather

M Sport seats

Heated Front Seat Armrests and Steering Wheel

SensaTec Dashboard

Carbon Fiber Interior trim

Active Protection – Pre and Post-crash passive safety system

Active Guard - Frontal Collision Warning

Parking Assistant Plus – Parking Assistant and Surround View Camera

Icon Adaptive LED Headlights with Laserlight

Head-up Display

Live Cockpit Professional with iDrive 7.0

Drive Recorder

Harman-Kardon Surround Sound audio

Apple CarPlay Compatibility

SiriusXM Satellite radio with 1 year All Access trial period.

Gesture Control

Wireless Charging

WiFi Hotspot

The M8 Gran Coupe Competition models add: 617 hp and full torque available at 260 rpm wider range.

TRACK mode for M Views

20-inch Forged M Star-spoke bi-color style 813M wheels with non run-flat perf. tires

M Sport Exhaust System

Extended Shadowline exterior trim

Individual Full Merino Leather/Alcantara interior.

M Color seat belts

Optional equipment



Option Packages include: Driving Assistance Package…

Driving Assistance Professional Package – Extended Traffic Jam Assistant for limited access highways,

Comfort Seat Package – Remote Engine Start, Front Ventilated Seats.

Stand-alone options include: M Carbon Ceramic Brakes

Individual Piano Black Finish trim

Individual Ash Black Silver wood trim

Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System

Night Vision with Pedestrian Detection

M Carbon Exterior Package

M Driver’s Package (increased top speed of 190 mph and BMW M driver training invitation)

Specifications

M8 Gran Coupe M8 Competition Gran Coupe Seats -- 5 5 Number of Doors -- 4 4 Drive type -- AWD AWD Length inches 200.9 200.9 Width inches 76.5 76.5 Width including mirrors inches 84.1 84.1 Height inches 55.9 55.9 Wheelbase inches 119.2 119.2 Turning radius feet 21.2 21.2 Ground clearance Inches 5.1 5.1 Shoulder width front inches 57.2 57.2 Shoulder room rear inches 54.6 54.6 Legroom front inches 42.1 42.1 Legroom rear inches 36.6 36.6 Headroom front inches 39.1 39.1 Headroom rear inches 37.1 37.1 Trunk volume ft³ 11.0 11.0 Fuel Tank capacity gallons 20.1 20.1 Curb weight lbs. 4,480 4,480 Gross vehicle weight lbs. 5,380 5,380 Payload lbs. 840 840 Engine type S63B44T4 S63B44T4 Engine type -- V8 V8 Induction Turbocharged Turbocharged Cylinders -- 8 8 Valves per cylinder -- 4 4 Bore mm 89.0 89.0 Stroke mm 88.3 88.3 Displacement cm³ 4,395 4,395 Compression rate :1 10.0 10.0 Engine power hp 600 @ 6,000 rpm 617 @ 6,000 rpm Engine torque ft.-lbs. 553 @ 1,800 – 5,600 rpm 553 @ 1,800 – 5,860 rpm Recommended Fuel Premium Premium Engine oil capacity quarts 11.2 11.2 Output per liter hp/liter 136.5 140.4 Transmission type -- M8HP76 M8HP76 Transmission type -- Automatic Automatic Gear ratios 1st gear -- 5.00 5.00 2 nd -- 3.20 3.20 3 rd -- 2.14 2.14 4 th -- 1.72 1.72 5 th -- 1.31 1.31 6 th -- 1.00 1.00 7 th -- 0.82 0.82 8 th -- 0.64 0.64 Reverse gear -- 3.48 3.48 Final drive ratio -- 3.15 3.15 Power-steering type -- EPS EPS Steering ratio :1 14.3 14.3 Tires, standard, front / rear -- 275/35ZR20 102Y 285/35ZR20 104Y 275/35ZR20 102Y 285/35ZR20 104Y Wheels, standard front / rear inches 9.5 x 20 / 10.5 x 20 9.5 x 20 / 10.5 x 20 Track, front inches 64.0 64.0 Rear, track inches 65.4 65.4 Cx -- 0.34 0.34 0-60 mph seconds 3.1 3.0 Top speed (with M Driver Package) mph 155 (190) 155 (190) Fuel Economy, city / hwy mpg tbd tbd





2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe









































































































































































































