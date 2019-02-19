OFFICIAL: GM Reveals The REFRESHED 2020 GMC Acadia — Is It Moving The Needle For YOU?

GMC's press release follows:



GMC Introduces the Bolder 2020 Acadia New styling, propulsion option and in-cabin technologies offer customers more

DETROIT — Smarter technologies in the 2020 GMC Acadia, including a new available turbo engine and the latest GMC infotainment system1, along with a fresh look, offer greater versatility for customers on the go. The lineup includes SLE, SLT, an all-new AT4 trim and GMC’s flagship Denali, with available seating arrangements for five, six or seven passengers, depending on the model. “The 2020 Acadia is stylish, functional and capable with more of the smart convenience and connectivity features that customers rely on every day,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global GMC. “And with GMC’s signature refinement at its core, the new Acadia advances the brand’s commitment to offering premium vehicles for discerning crossover customers.”





2020 GMC Acadia





Design and technology enhancements on the new Acadia include: Bolder exterior design with standard LED lighting and signature GMC C-shape lighting, complemented with interior refinements.

Introduction of the first-ever Acadia AT4 with more aggressive exterior styling and darkened finishes.

New available 2.0L turbocharged engine that uses an innovative tripower valvetrain and dual-scroll turbocharging technologies to help optimize performance and efficiency in all driving conditions.

New nine-speed automatic transmission developed to provide a greater balance of performance and efficiency, along with enhanced refinement.

New Electronic Precision Shift that replaces the conventional shifter with an electronic control that frees up interior room, including a more versatile center console with greater storage space.

Enhanced GMC infotainment system that is more intelligent and intuitive, offering new features designed to help improve the user experience and offer more personalization.

New Head-up Display (late availability). “With technological enhancements at your fingertips and under the hood, the 2020 Acadia is an intelligent crossover that elevates the driving and passenger experiences on all fronts,” said Aldred. “That makes it a smart choice all around.” Design and refinement At a glance, the ’20 Acadia distinguishes itself with a new grille, new front and rear fascias and GMC’s signature C-shaped lighting. An all-new Acadia AT4 expands the reach of GMC’s newest sub-brand. Its bold styling cues, including a black chrome-accented grille, add a rugged, off-road-inspired design to the Acadia range. A 3.6L V-6 engine producing 310 hp and 271 lb-ft of torque and a twin clutch AWD system are standard to the AT4. Unique 17-inch wheels and all-terrain tires are also standard, with 20-inch wheels available. Additional design and refinement enhancements for the 2020 Acadia include: New 18- and 20-inch wheel designs depending on the trim.

Outside mirrors with integrated LED turn signals (power-folding feature standard on Denali and available on SLT trim).

Hands-free power liftgate with GMC logo projection standard on SLT, AT4 and Denali.

Redesigned center console with enhanced storage space.

Unique Denali interior color scheme with new, open-pore wood decor. Innovative engine technology A new 2.0L Turbo engine is standard on SLT and Denali models, expanding the Acadia’s propulsion choices for customers and adding a new dimension to its performance. It leverages GM’s innovative tripower valvetrain technology to vary valve lift across the rpm band, optimizing performance for varied driving demands: High valve lift for maximum power.

Low valve lift for a greater balance of power and efficiency.

Active Fuel Management (cylinder deactivation) disables two of the cylinders in light load conditions to optimize efficiency. The tripower valvetrain complements the turbocharging system to make the most of the engine’s available power at all speeds. The turbo is a dual-scroll design developed to enhance low-speed torque delivery. Peak torque is available from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm, for an exceptional feeling of responsiveness. The engine is rated at a GMC-estimated 230 horsepower (172 kW) and 258 lb-ft of torque (350 Nm). Both the proven 2.5L I-4 and the 3.6L V-6 engines remain standard or optional equipment for the 2020 Acadia dependent on trim level selected. All engine offerings feature a stop/start deactivation switch. New nine-speed automatic and Electronic Precision Shift A new nine-speed automatic replaces the previous six-speed automatic as the standard transmission for the 2.0L, 2.5L and 3.6L engines offered in the 2020 Acadia. The nine-speed’s additional clutches and gears offer better optimized acceleration and efficiency, and engine noise is reduced during cruising for greater refinement. The 2020 Acadia is the latest GMC with Electronic Precision Shift, which enables more storage room in the center console by replacing the conventional transmission shifter with an electronically controlled gear selection consisting of intuitive push buttons and pull triggers. New GMC infotainment system and additional technologies As connectivity continues to grow in importance for crossover customers, the 2020 Acadia delivers the latest GMC infotainment system that is more intelligent and more intuitive. It offers users improved voice recognition, a higher resolution touchscreen and a simplified interface that requires fewer steps for some tasks, along with simpler screen layouts inspired by the latest smartphone technology. This more user-friendly system, with an 8-inch-diagonal screen, also incorporates several new and enhanced features: Personal profile allows users to tailor the infotainment system to their preferences, including audio, available navigation (requires subscription to compatible Connected Services) and climate settings, and even transfer those preferences to another GM vehicle with a compatible infotainment system. Up to four profiles can be assigned to the system and they can be assigned to the Acadia’s key fobs, automatically resetting the preferences for the incoming driver.

All-new Navigation 2 interface with “one shot” destination entry feature, improved Route Guidance functionality and personalized settings.

Connected Navigation 3 offers real-time updates, as well as Predictive Navigation and additional information provided by a cloud database. (Feature requires a Connected Navigation trial or subscription and connectivity.)

USB-C ports. Two new USB-C charging ports are integrated in the front and rear of the center console. That brings the number of ports in the Acadia to five, including a USB-A charging port for the third-row seating area. Additional new and enhanced technologies on the 2020 Acadia include: Next-generation, 15-watt wireless charging (available).

High Definition Rear Vision Camera 4 upgraded to digital (standard on SLT, AT4 or Denali and available on SLE).

New Rear Camera Mirror 4 available on Denali.

eBoost brake system standard on models with the new 2.0L Turbo engine

Suspension refinements that enhance ride and handling. The 2020 GMC Acadia goes on sale this fall, with production at GM’s Spring Hill, Tennessee, assembly plant5. About GMC With a strong foundation of manufacturing trucks since 1902 and now selling in a dozen countries across the world, GMC offers purpose-built vehicles designed and engineered to the highest standard. From the all-new compact SUV Terrain to the Sierra HD, our trucks and crossovers deliver GMC’s signature combination of intuitive technologies and premium execution, with the popular Denali sub-brand representing the pinnacle of GMC design, performance and amenities. Details on all GMC models are available at www.gmc.com, on Twitter at @gmc or at www.facebook.com/gmc. 1GMC Infotainment System functionality varies by model. Full functionality requires compatible Bluetooth and smartphone, and USB connectivity for some devices.

2Map coverage available in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada.

3Connected Navigation and Real-time Points of Interest (POI) only available on properly equipped vehicles. Requires paid plan or trial. Map coverage available in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada. See onstar.com for details and limitations.

4Safety or driver assistance features are no substitute for the driver's responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. The driver should remain attentive to traffic, surroundings and road conditions at all times. Visibility, weather, and road conditions may affect feature performance. Read the vehicle's owner's manual for more important feature limitations and information.

5With globally sourced parts. 2020 GMC ACADIA SPECIFICATIONS ENGINES Type: 2.0L Turbocharged I4 DOHC with direct injection and Active Fuel Management Bore & Stroke (in. / mm): 3.26 x 3.63 / 83 x 92.3 Block Material: Cast aluminum Cylinder Head Material: Cast aluminum Valvetrain: Dual overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder with tripower system Fuel Delivery: Direct injection with electronic throttle control Horsepower

(hp / kW @ rpm): 230 / 172 @ 5000 (GMC estimated) Torque

(lb.-ft. / Nm): 258 / 350 @ 1500-4000 (GMC estimated) Type: 2.5L I-4 DOHC VVT with Direct Injection Bore & Stroke (in / mm): 3.46 x 3.97 / 88 x 101 Block Material: Lost foam cast aluminum Cylinder Head Material: Lost foam cast aluminum Valvetrain: DOHC iVLC, four valves per cylinder, continuously variable valve timing Fuel Delivery: High-pressure direct injection and electronic throtle control Horsepower

(hp / kW @ rpm): 193 / 143 @ 6300 (SAE certified) Torque (lb.-ft. / Nm): 188 / 255 @ 4400 (SAE certified) Type: 3.6L V-6 DOHC VVT with Direct Injection Bore & Stroke (in / mm): 3.74 x 3.37 / 95 x 85.8 Block Material: Cast aluminum w/ cast-in-place iron bore liners Cylinder Head Material: Cast aluminum Valvetrain: Dual-overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder, continuous variable valve timing Fuel Delivery: Direct, high-pressure fuel injection with electronic throttle control Horsepower

(hp / kW @ rpm): 310 / 231 @ 6600 (est.) Torque

(lb.-ft. / Nm): 271 / 373 @ 5000 (est.) TRANSMISSION & AXLE Type: Hydra-Matic 9T65 nine-speed automatic Gear Ratios (:1) 9T65 First 4.69 Second 3.31 Third 3.01 Fourth 2.44 Fifth 1.92 Sixth 1.44 Seventh 1.00 Eighth 0.75 Ninth 0.62 Reverse 2.96 CHASSIS & SUSPENSION Front Suspension: MacPherson strut with direct-acting stabilizer bar; CDC real-time damping avail. on Denali Rear Suspension: Five-link independent; coil springs with stabilizer bar; CDC real-time damping avail. on Denali Steering Type: Electric variable-effort power steering with Active Return Assist Turning Circle (ft. / m): 38.7 / 11.8 Brake Type: Four-wheel-disc, variable brake system with power assist; Duralife brake rotors and low-drag brake calipers Brake Rotor Size (in / mm): Front: 12.6 x 1.9 / 321 x 30

Rear: 12.4 x 0.9 / 315 x 23 Wheel Size: 17-in. aluminum

18-in. aluminum

20-in. aluminum Tire Size: P245/65R17 all-season

P255/65R17 all-terrain

P235/65R18 all-season

P235/55R20 all-season EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS Wheelbase

(in. / mm): 112.5 / 2858 Overall Length

(in. / mm): 193.6 / 4917 Overall Width

(in. / mm): 75.4 / 1915 Overall Height

(in. / mm): 66 / 1676 (w/o luggage rack) Track (in. mm): 64.5 / 1638 (front)

64.5 / 1638 (rear) Ground Clearance (in. / mm): 7.2 / 183 INTERIOR DIMENSIONS & CARGO VOLUME Headroom

(in / mm): Front: 40.3 / 1024 (without sunroof)

2nd row: 39.6 / 1006 (without sunroof)

3rd row: 37.2 / 945 (without sunroof) Legroom (in. / mm): Front: 41 / 1041

2nd row: 39.7 / 1008

3rd row: 31.1 / 790 Shoulder Room

(in. / mm): Front: 59.4 / 1509

2nd row: 58.7 / 1491

3rd row: 54.3 / 1379 Hip Room

(in. / mm): Front: 55.7 / 1415

2nd row: 53.3 / 1354

3rd row: 42.9 / 1090 WEIGHTS, CAPACITIES & CARGO VOLUME Curb Weight(lb. / kg): 3956 / 1794 (2.5L – FWD) EPA passenger volume

(cu. ft. / L): 143.8 / 4072 Cargo Volume

Behind First Row

(cu. ft. / L)^: 79 / 2237 Cargo VolumeBehind Second Row (cu. ft. / L)^: 41.7 / 1181 Cargo Volume

Behind Third Row

(cu. ft. / L)^: 12.8 / 362 Trailering Capacity

lb. / kg)±: 4000 / 1814 (3.6L with trailering pkg.)

1000 / 454 (2.5L)

TBD (2.0L) ^ Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and distribution. ±Before you buy a vehicle or use it for trailering, carefully review the Trailering section of the Owner’s Manual. FUEL TANK CAPACITY 19 gal. / 72 liters (FWD)

22 gal. / 83 liters (AWD)



