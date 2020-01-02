In a surprising move, Hyundai has decided to move forward with an all-new service program for buyers of new, 2020 Hyundai vehicles. That's because Hyundai will offer free maintenance for three years/36,000 miles, whichever comes first.



This is typical in the luxury vehicle class but not mainstream autos. Currently, Volkswagen offers two years of free maintenance with the purchase of a 2020 vehicle.



Airing during tomorrow's Super Bowl pregame show, will be Hyundai's first commercial celebrating this all-new program.



That said, we've got to ask: Does THIS change anything for YOU? Is the Hyundai brand moving up higher on your consideration set?









Hyundai's press release follows:



Hyundai Adds Three Years of Complimentary Maintenance on New Models Hyundai to Offer 3-Year/36,000-Mile Basic Maintenance with the Purchase or Lease of a New Hyundai Vehicle FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 1, 2020 – As another example of its promise to make things better for customers, Hyundai Motor America is now providing three years of complimentary maintenance with the purchase or lease of a new 2020 model year Hyundai vehicle. The Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance program includes oil and filter changes plus tire rotation at normal factory-scheduled intervals for 3 years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. “Hyundai has always been a company that listens to customers and strives to provide products and services that maximize value and simplify life,” said Barry Ratzlaff, chief customer officer, Hyundai Motor America. “Building on the strong foundation of America’s Best Warranty, Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance helps dealers ensure that our owners keep rolling with peace of mind. These programs, along with 5 years of roadside assistance and 3 years of Blue Link connectivity, give owners confidence that we will take care of them once they’ve joined the Hyundai family.” Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance is available for new 2020 Hyundai models purchased on or after Feb. 1, 2020, and covers oil changes and tire rotations at normal intervals outlined in each vehicle’s owner’s manual. These services include: Normal interval oil and oil filter changes

Tire rotations



More details on the program can be found at www.hyundai3yearmaintenance.com. Hyundai will start advertising the program on the biggest day in sports with a new commercial that will run during the Big Game pregame show. The spot introduces the program with footage of Hyundai’s 2020 Sonata and communicates its newest commitment to customer satisfaction. Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance is the latest addition to the Hyundai Assurance program, which promises to create a better experience for shoppers and owners of Hyundai vehicles. Hyundai Assurance is made up of Owner Assurance, now including complimentary maintenance, and Shopper Assurance, which together offer customers a variety of ways to simplify the buying process and improve the owning and service experience. Owner Assurance America’s Best Warranty: 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty and 7-year anti-perforation warranty

Complimentary Maintenance: 3 years/36,000 miles of normal oil changes and tire rotations

Roadside Assistance: 5 years of roadside assistance, 24/7/365 coverage and trip interruption assistance

Blue Link: 3 years of complimentary Blue Link connected car service, including the Connected Care package that provides emergency assistance and maintenance/diagnostic alerts

Assurance Car Care: Hyundai’s pledge for convenient scheduling, factory-trained technicians, free multi-point inspections, clear explanation of recommended services, recap of all completed work and respect for the customer’s time Shopper Assurance Transparent Pricing: Participating dealers post the market pricing (MSRP minus incentives and any dealer-offered discounts) on the dealer websites so customers know exactly what the market price is for the vehicle. This can reduce the time it takes to negotiate a price and can eliminate the frustration of widely advertised incentives not being displayed on dealer websites.

Flexible Test Drive: Customers are given the option to conduct a test drive for any new vehicle on their own terms through Hyundai Drive , a platform that allows the test drive to be scheduled by contacting the dealer on its website, by phone or by using a custom-built app (in available markets). The selected test-drive vehicle can be delivered to a location of the customer’s choosing, such as their home, their office or a coffee shop.

Streamlined Purchase: This feature allows car buyers to complete most of the paperwork online prior to visiting the dealership for a vehicle in the dealer’s inventory, reducing the total transaction time. This includes applying for financing, obtaining credit approvals, calculating payment estimates and valuing trade-ins.

3-Day Worry-Free Exchange: Any customer who is not satisfied with their purchase is given a three-day period to return the car in exchange for another new Hyundai vehicle, contingent upon a dealer inspection and the vehicle having fewer than 300 miles since the purchase/lease date. This turns potential second thoughts into peace of mind. Full conditions and terms of the exchange policy can be found at hyundaiusa.com/shopperassurance.



Hyundai has a long legacy of innovative customer programs. Examples such as America’s Best Warranty, the innovative job loss protection program during the recession, the trade-in value guarantee offer, Shopper Assurance and many others show Hyundai’s dedication to making things better for its customers.



