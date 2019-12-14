OFFICIAL! Mercedes-Benz TEASES Another Upcoming EV, The EQA

If you've been keeping track, Mercedes-Benz currently has one electric vehicle hitting the market. Dubbed the EQC, it is a GLC-based sport-utility vehicle with some unique quirks to it.



And more is in the pipeline.



We know this as we've spotted the flagship EV, the EQS, undergoing testing several times now. In addition to that though, the three-pointed star is aiming to deliver an entry-level EV.



That's where the EQA comes into the picture. Rather than be an electrified A-Class, Mercedes has opted to take the GLA chassis and electrify that. Thus, following in the EQC's footsteps.



Lets hope its fully electric range won't be as disappointing as the EQC's.







Mercedes-Benz's CEO officially confirmed earlier that a new entry-level EV, called the EQA, will be launched in 2020, and we've now got the best looks yet at its design.



Speaking at the reveal of the second-generation GLA, boss Ola Källenius stood beside a preview image of the EQA, showing a bodystyle closely linked to that of the new crossover. "It's definitely a love child" he said, referencing the EV's resemblance to the GLA...



...The new entry point of the Mercedes EQ electric car sub-brand will go on sale in 2020. Set to offer a 249-mile range and be priced to directly rival the £34,075 BMW i3, the EQA will be part of a 10-car EQ line-up due in showrooms by 2022...









