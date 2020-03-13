OFFICIAL! PRICING For The 2021 GMC Yukon Is Announced — What Do YOU Think?

As the full-size luxury sport-utility vehicle class continues to grow, incumbents from General Motors sure do have their work cut out for themselves.
GM has responded by launching all-new versions of the Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade.
Love them or hate them, they still sell quite a few.
Pricing so far has only been released for the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe. That changed this week as the 2021 GMC Yukon has received full pricing for all of its variations and trim levels.
Essentially you're talking about a base price in the low $50,000s and if you spring for a Yukon XL Denali with all-wheel drive, you'll probably wind up into the $80,000s with options.
See below for the breakdowns.
*ALL of the prices in the table below include a $1,295 destination charge
|Yukon 2WD
|Yukon XL 2WD
|Yukon 4WD
|Yukon XL 4WD
|SLE: $51,995
|SLE: $54,695
|SLE: $54,995
|SLE: $57,695
|SLT: $59,095
|SLT: $61,795
|SLT: $62,095
|SLT: $64,795
|Denali: $69,695
|Denali: $72,395
|AT4: $66,095
|AT4: $68,795
|
|
|Denali: $72,695
|Denali: $75,395
