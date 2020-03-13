OFFICIAL! PRICING For The 2021 GMC Yukon Is Announced — What Do YOU Think?

As the full-size luxury sport-utility vehicle class continues to grow, incumbents from General Motors sure do have their work cut out for themselves.

GM has responded by launching all-new versions of the Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade.

Love them or hate them, they still sell quite a few.

Pricing so far has only been released for the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe. That changed this week as the 2021 GMC Yukon has received full pricing for all of its variations and trim levels.

Essentially you're talking about a base price in the low $50,000s and if you spring for a Yukon XL Denali with all-wheel drive, you'll probably wind up into the $80,000s with options.

*ALL of the prices in the table below include a $1,295 destination charge

Yukon 2WD Yukon XL 2WD Yukon 4WD Yukon XL 4WD
SLE: $51,995 SLE: $54,695 SLE: $54,995 SLE: $57,695
SLT: $59,095 SLT: $61,795 SLT: $62,095 SLT: $64,795
Denali: $69,695 Denali: $72,395 AT4: $66,095 AT4: $68,795
    Denali: $72,695 Denali: $75,395



User Comments

MDarringer

Pricey but expected.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/13/2020 6:40:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

