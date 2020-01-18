In the hyper competitive world of large sport-utility vehicles, the Volkswagen Atlas has joined the fray and has left quite an impression. We know this because the battered VW brand is selling over 80K units/year — a 37% increase from 2018.



For VW this is a big deal.



2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport



That's because the Atlas is one of its volume sellers now. It gets the bronze behind the Tiguan (gold) and Jetta (silver). It only makes sense for VW to continue pushing on that nameplate with the introduction of the Cross Sport.



Just this week VW announced pricing on the Atlas Cross Sport. As always, we wanted to run it past you to see if it passes the smell test.



A base vehicle will start at $30,545* and a base SEL Premium with R-line trim will begin at $49,795*. Quite the delta but we wager most will not go that high up on the totem pole. Think of it like a bell curve.



*Prices do NOT include title, taxes and fees.



That said, we've got to ask: Is the 2020 Atlas Cross Sport priced RIGHT or WRONG?











Volkswagen's press release follows:



VOLKSWAGEN ANNOUNCES PRICING FOR ALL-NEW 2020 ATLAS CROSS SPORT With a starting MSRP of $30,545, the Cross Sport features a dramatic, coupe-like design as well as advanced connectivity and driver-assistance systems

276hp V6 or 235hp four-cylinder TSI® engine mated to eight-speed automatic transmission with available Volkswagen 4Motion®

Standard features include: 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, full LED lighting, Front Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Car-Net®, and WiFi

Available features include: 20- and 21-inch wheels, Easy Open rear hatch, remote start, heated rear seats, leather seating surfaces, Adaptive Front-light System, Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, Fender® Premium Audio system, ACC, Lane Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, and Dynamic Road Sign Display Herndon, VA — Today, Volkswagen of America, Inc., announced that pricing for the new 2020 Atlas Cross Sport will start at $30,545 MSRP. Building on the popularity of the Atlas, the five-seater boasts ample interior space while featuring a bolder, more emotive design, advanced connectivity, and new driver-assistance features. The Cross Sport will be available with two powertrains: a 235-hp four-cylinder turbocharged and direct-injection 2.0-liter TSI® engine and a 276-hp V6. Both engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and are both are available with Volkswagen’s 4Motion® all-wheel-drive system. The 2.0-liter 4Motion combination is new to the Atlas family, and the 2.0-liter engine will now be available on all trimlines. The Atlas Cross Sport offers a bold exterior design, differentiating it from the Atlas seven-seater. At the front end, the Cross Sport features an upscale three-bar chrome grill with the new light signature running the length of the middle bar. The vehicle sports a dramatically raked rear pillar and hatch, creating a coupe-like profile specific to the Cross Sport. Available 21-inch aluminum-alloy wheels and a sculpted rear bumper further emphasize the vehicle’s aggressive stance. Inside, the Cross Sport features a spacious interior and advanced connectivity and driver-assistance features. With ample legroom for passengers as well as cargo space, the Cross Sport boasts a high level of comfort and functionality. The interior has been upgraded from the seven-seater to include a redesigned steering wheel and available two-tone inserts with stitching accents on the door panels. All trims come standard with the next-generation Car-Net® telematics system and have in-car Wi-Fi capability when you subscribe to a data plan. Traffic Jam Assist and Dynamic Road Sign Display will be available for the first time on a U.S. Volkswagen model. The 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport will be available in eight trim levels and is expected to begin arriving at U.S. Volkswagen dealers in Q1 2020. MODEL LINEUP S The Atlas Cross Sport S FWD starts at $30,545, and features a four-cylinder turbocharged and direct-injection 2.0-liter TSI® engine. The Atlas Cross Sport S 4Motion starts at $32,445. Standard features include: 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels; silver roof rails; LED headlights, Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), and taillights; automatic headlights; rain-sensing wipers; cloth seating surfaces; auto-dimming rearview mirror; MIB II Composition Color infotainment system with a 6.5-inch glass-covered touchscreen display, App-Connect, two USB-C ports, and Bluetooth® connectivity for compatible devices; and a rearview camera. Standard driver-assistance features include Front Assist and Blind Spot Monitor. SE Building off the S trim, the Atlas Cross Sport SE starts at $33,945 for the FWD, and $35,845 for the SE 4Motion. Standard features include: 18-inch machined wheels; KESSY® keyless access; heated side mirrors; leatherette seating surfaces; 10-way power driver’s seat; heated front seats; Climatronic® dual-zone automatic climate control; Composition Media infotainment system with an 8.0-inch glass-covered touchscreen display, SiriusXM® radio for a three-month trial subscription, HD Radio, and Voice Control; two second-row USB ports and one in the center console (charge only); and a power liftgate. SE with Technology Building off the SE trim, SE with Technology models start at $35,945 for the four-cylinder FWD, and $37,345 for the optional V6. 4Motion models add $1,900 to both powertrain options. Standard features include: 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels; Easy Open rear liftgate; remote start; and a 115-volt power outlet in the second row. Standard driver-assistance features include front and rear Park Distance Control and Automatic Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop and Go. SE with Technology R-Line (later availability) SE with Technology R-Line models build on the previous trim with additional R-Line® content. MSRP starts at $37,345 for the four-cylinder FWD, and $38,745 for the optional V6. 4Motion models add $1,900 to both powertrain options. Standard R-Line features include: 20-inch twin five-spoke alloy wheels in a dark graphite color, black accented R-Line bumpers, signature R-Line badging, and stainless-steel pedal caps. SEL Starting at $39,545 for the four-cylinder FWD, and $41,345 for the optional V6, SEL models build on the features of SE with Technology models. 4Motion models add $1,900 to both powertrain options. Standard content includes: LED headlights with an Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS); full chrome window surround; heated washer nozzles; heated steering wheel; memory function for the driver’s seat and exterior mirrors; 8-way power passenger seat; the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit; and Discover Media infotainment system with navigation; a panoramic sunroof; and the V6 Towing Package. Standard driver-assistance features include Lane Assist, Light Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, and Dynamic Road Sign Display. SEL R-Line (later availability) SEL R-Line models build on the previous trim with additional R-Line content. MSRP starts at $41,245, for the four-cylinder FWD, and $43,045 for the optional V6. 4Motion models add $1,900 to both powertrain options. Standard R-Line content includes: 21-inch two-tone machined alloy wheels, black-accented R-line Bumpers, signature R-Line badging, and stainless-steel pedal caps. SEL Premium The Atlas Cross Sport SEL Premium, which builds on the SEL trim and features standard 4Motion, starts at $46,295 for the four-cylinder model (limited availability) and $48,095 for the V6 model. Standard features include: 4Motion with Active Control all-wheel-drive system; 20-inch machined wheels; power folding mirrors; front door stitching accents; leather seats; ventilated front seats and heated rear seats; rear sunshade; and the Fender Premium Audio system. Standard driver-assistance features include Park Assist and the Area View camera. SEL Premium R-Line (later availability) SEL Premium R-Line models build on the previous trim with additional R-Line content. MSRP starts at $47,995 for the four-cylinder (limited availability) and $49,795 for the V6. Standard R-Line content includes: 21-inch two-tone machined alloy wheels, black accented R-Line bumpers, signature R-Line badging, and stainless-steel pedal caps. Destination fee on all models is $1,020. OPTIONS V6 Towing Package. Available on SE with Technology and SE with Technology R-Line V6 models. Includes a factory trailer hitch and a more powerful alternator for $550. Panoramic Sunroof Package. Available on SE with Technology and SE with Technology R-Line trims. Includes a panoramic sunroof with electric tilt-and-slide function for $1,200.



