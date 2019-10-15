OFFICIAL! The Bavarians Square Up Against The CLA With The All-new BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe

BMW's press release follows:



The New 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 228hp 228i xDrive Gran Coupe and 301hp M235i xDrive Gran Coupe models.

0-60 mph in 6.0 sec. for 228i xDrive model and 4.6 sec. for M235i xDrive model.

Production to begin November 2019.

Pricing will be announced closer to the March market launch. Woodcliff Lake, NJ – Oct. 15, 2019 …Today, BMW proudly introduces the all-new compact 2 Series Gran Coupe, offering an extroverted, performance-oriented entry point into BMW ownership. The low, wide and sporty 228i xDrive Gran Coupe and M235i xDrive Gran Coupe models deliver the styling and design, everyday four-door usability and space, agility and handling, connectivity and technology combined with the latest driver assistance such as Blind Spot Detection, Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Detection, Lane Departure warning, and safety systems that BMW customers have come to expect.





The new 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will be making it public debut at AutoMobility LA in November 2019 with production starting in November 2019. Market launch is planned for March 2020.



Power and Performance



The BMW 228i xDrive model is powered by the 2.0-liter four-cylinder version of BMW’s “B” modular engine family, delivering an output of 228 hp @ 5,000 – 6,000 rpm and 258 lb-ft of torque @ 1,450 – 4,500 rpm. Torque is transferred through the standard 8-speed Sport automatic transmission and BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive system to the wheels. The 228i xDrive Gran Coupe accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 6.0 seconds and reaches an electronically limited top speed of 130 mph when the vehicle is equipped with all-season tires and 151 mph when equipped with performance tires.



The BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupe ups the performance quotient by delivering 301 hp @ 5,000 – 6,250 rpm and 332 lb-ft of torque @ 1,750 – 4,500 rpm from a tuned version of the 2.0-liter 4-cylinder modular engine. A reinforced crankshaft featuring larger diameter main bearings, new pistons and modified connecting rods allow the engine to handle the higher levels of power. A larger turbocharger featuring a built-in exhaust manifold and integral diverter valve increases engine output. Modified fuel injectors are fitted to increase the flow volume. The capabilities of the cooling package is improved with an independent transmission oil cooler that is separated from the engine’s coolant circuit, an electric 850-watt fan, two remote coolant radiators in the wheel arches and an enlarged expansion tank, ensuring that the BMW M235i xDrive is able to display its performance capabilities even under the most demanding conditions. A new dual-branch exhaust system with minimal backpressure assists with expelling the exhaust gasses. The M235i xDrive Gran Coupe accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds (4.6 seconds with the optional overboost function) and reaches a top speed of 155 mph when equipped with performance tires.



BMW Performance Control with ARB



The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe adopts technology from the BMW i3 in the form of the near-actuator wheel slip limitation (ARB) system. This control system significantly improves traction when cornering or accelerating on wet or icy conditions, and allows wheel slip to be controlled, precisely and quickly. ARB uses a slip controller positioned directly in the engine control unit rather than in the control unit for the DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) system. Reducing the signal path distance means that information is relayed three times quicker, while wheel spin is brought under control with muck quicker reaction times. Near-actuator wheel slip limitation also works closely with the DSC system to significantly reduce power understeer without the need for corrective DSC inputs.



ARB is assisted in its task by a yaw distribution system called BMW Performance Control. Standard on the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, this feature increases agility by intelligently applying the brakes at the wheels on the inside of the turn before the wheel spin occurs. This suppresses any initial understeer and gives the car a neutral steering behavior. Drivers can deactivate the DSC system if they wish to take over full control of the car’s sporty handling abilities.



When the DSC system is switched off, the EDLC (Electronic Differential Lock Control) function uses brake applications to simulate the effect of a mechanical limited-slip differential. Braking the unloaded front wheel on the inside of the turn prevents it from spinning and shifts drive power to the wheel on the outside of the bend, resulting in far greater grip when accelerating out of corners.



Alternatively, there is the option of the DSC system’s Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) setting, which allows a greater degree of slip at the driven wheels. Intervention to stabilize the car becomes more muted, enabling it to pull away more effectively on slippery or loose surfaces and during sportier driving. This lets the driver control and enjoy the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe without any assistance until defined limits are reached.



BMW xDrive all-wheel drive and M235i xDrive Torsen Limited-Slip Differential



ARB (Actuator-related wheel slip limiter) technology and BMW Performance Control work hand-in-hand with the standard BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive system. The system’s control logic varies the distribution of power between the front and rear wheels automatically and dynamically in response to the accelerator pedal position, engine torque, speed and steering angle. It can split drive 50:50 if necessary and is designed to ensure predictable handling in all driving situations. This applies even if the Driving Experience Control switch is set to Sport mode, DTC is selected or DSC is deactivated. In Comfort or Eco Pro mode, drive is apportioned as required, while keeping fuel consumption as low as possible. Fuel economy is therefore improved without any discernible impact on driving dynamics or traction.



The BMW M235i xDrive includes a newly developed standard mechanical Torsen limited-slip differential, which gives the car an even sharper dynamic edge by creating a locking effect between the front wheels. The differential is integrated into the 8-speed automatic transmission. The Launch Control function allows the full peak torque of 332 lb-ft to be available in first and second gear.



8-Speed Sport Automatic transmission



Intelligent connectivity enables the standard 8-speed Sport automatic transmission to adapt its shift strategy according to the planned route and driving situation. If the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is equipped with the optional Active Cruise Control with Stop and Go function the transmission will factor in the data from both the navigation system and cruise control sensors to avoid unnecessary gear changes and always be in the correct gear for upcoming road conditions such as downshifting when approaching a turn or a slower vehicle ahead.



The coasting and Auto Start-Stop functions also take their cue from the data supplied by the navigation system, the front-mounted camera and the sensors for the driver assistance systems. The coasting function, available with the Driving Experience Control switch set to COMFORT mode as well as in ECO Pro mode, will decouple the powertrain in situations where performance and comfort are not compromised. If the driver suddenly lifts off the accelerator, the powertrain stays connected so that engine braking can be used. Inefficient engine shutdown by the Auto Start Stop function when stopping briefly at intersections is also avoided.



Body, Chassis and Suspension



The body of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe makes intelligent use of aluminum for the hood and trunk and high-strength steel for other body components. This material mix keeps weight down at the same time as giving body structure with very high levels of torsional stiffness. Standard bracing in the vehicle’s engine compartment and rear suspension area contributes to the vehicle’s rigidity.



The positive dynamic impact of the torsional rigidity is even more pronounced in the BMW M235i xDrive with the addition of strut tower tie bar and bracing on the front axle subframe and in the tunnel area, plus an anti-roll bar mounting with high preload, which provides excellent support for the body. This all combines with the standard sports suspension and the M Sport steering which has a more direct ratio, sharper response and power assistance which varies according to vehicle speed and lateral acceleration, reducing the steering effort required – to produce a further noticeable increase in the car’s agility.



The standard suspension for the 228i xDrive Gran Coupe delivers excellent poise and dynamic capabilities. The M Sport suspension, standard on M235i xDrive and optional with the M Sport Package on the 228ix Drive GC, reduces vehicle ride height by 10 mm and increases the handling capabilities even further. Optional on both the 228i xDrive and M235i xDrive models is Dynamic Damper Control which lets the driver choose from two different shock settings. The Driving Experience Control switch can be used to select either Comfort setting for better ride comfort or Sport setting for more sporty driving. All BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe models feature a multi-link rear suspension.



Wheels, Tires and Brakes



The BMW 228i xDrive Gran Coupe comes equipped with standard 17-inch Multi-spoke wheels with 225/45R17 all-season runflat tires. 17-inch wheels with performance non-runflat tires can be specified as can wheel and tire combinations from a varied selection, including 18-inch wheels with 225/40R18 all-season runflat and 19-inch wheels with 235/35R19 non-runflat performance tires



The M235i xDrive is equipped with standard 18-inch M Double-spoke wheels with 225/40R18 all-season runflat tires. Also available are 18-inch wheels with non-runflat performance tires or all season run-flat tires or 19-inch wheels with 235/35R19 non-runflat performance tires or alternatively a 19”-inch bi-color option with performance runflat tires.



M Sport brakes are available as an option on the 228i xDrive Gran Coupe and are standard on the M235i xDrive model.



Exterior Design



The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is a low-slung, sporty four-door coupe with frameless windows and a wide stance, traditional design features of two-door coupes. The slightly angled headlights with BMW four-eyed halo daytime running lights draw attention to the traditional BMW kidney grille, which is a large connecting design element of the front of the new car.



The standard full-LED headlights feature hexagonal tube daytime running lights and form an angled, wrap around shape which ties the front fenders, front hood and bumper together.



The roofline has a graceful flow while the shoulder line extends upwards towards the back of the car finishing in an upswept rear trunk. Slim, full LED, classically BMW L-shaped rear taillights are placed high above dual 90mm chrome exhaust tips, with the M235i xDrive model replacing the round tips with a free-form design set inside a contoured rear diffuser panel.



A large, optional panoramic roof can be specified and features a 29.1-inch by 28.3-inch interior opening with an interior electric roller blind for shading. The glass opens outward and also includes a ventilation mode.



The 228i xDrive Gran Coupe come standard with Sport line trim including a highgloss black finish for the kidney grille slats and a black finish for the front air intake surrounds (air inlet covers in body color) lower mirror caps, door trim surround and rear diffuser panel. When the M Sport Package is selected, these trim components are finished in High Gloss black with a Dark Shadow finish for the rear diffuser panel. The M235i xDrive Gran Coupe features a Cerium Grey finish for the Mesh Kidney grille surround and raised nuggets, front air inlet surrounds, side sill inserts, mirror caps and free form tailpipe finishers.



Interior Design



The interior of the first ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe combines a sporting focus, upscale materials and a use of space designed with supporting the driver on exhilarating drives while providing comfort and space for long-distance journeys.



Details such as standard backlit interior trim and grain effects on the steering wheel, instrument panel and doors and contrast seams on the dashboard add modern and premium quality touches to the four-door coupe. The typical BMW interior design has controls geared to the driver and grouped together in functional clusters for easy operability.



With the standard equipment, the driver is delivered information via the Info Display instrument cluster. The 8.8” high-resolution Control Display is mounted above the center console, touch-sensitive and angled towards the driver. When the optional BMW Live Cockpit Professional featuring iDrive 7 is selected, a 10.25” digital instrument cluster and 10.25” Control Display form a large display grouping which drivers can configure to their individual requirements. The full-color 9.2-inch BMW Head-Up Display (optional) supplies the driver with information without requiring them to take their eyes off the road. The driver-focused layout is enhanced visually by trim strips which run towards the driver and by premium textures on the instrument panel and behind the steering wheel. Technical Orbis graining is used on the driver’s side in the cockpit area while leather-like Verona graining features on the passenger side, the two separated by contrast diagonal stitching, depending on the equipment line specified.



The Start/Stop button and gear selector lever are located in the lower area of the center control panel with all the controls relating to driving functions clustered around them. To the right is the iDrive Controller – or the iDrive Touch Controller if the optional BMW Live Cockpit Professional is specified. In front of the selector lever is a practical storage area. It can be equipped with optional Wireless Charging for smartphones which can remind the driver to take his or her smartphone when exiting.



The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe’s low-slung form does not compromise a generous cabin space. Rear passengers are welcomed by legroom almost equaling that of the 3 Series Sedan. The 12 cubic foot trunk with storage package can be expanded by folding down the 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest. The rear bench can be released fully from the load compartment. The tailgate opens automatically at the press of a button or, with the optional Comfort Access, by the kicking motion of a foot under the bumper.



The standard illuminated “Boston” trim features six different colors for the lighting effect. As well as choosing their preferred color, the driver can adjust the brightness of the ambient lighting to their tastes.



BMW Live Cockpit and Live Cockpit Professional



The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe includes BMW Live Cockpit featuring iDrive 6 with 8.8-inch center display screen and standard Navigation, intelligent voice control, Apple CarPlay compatibility, analogue instrument dials and a 5.1-inch portrait-format instrument cluster which displays information such as the car’s speed, the status of the driver assistance systems and navigation instructions.



The optional BMW Live Cockpit Professional replaces the analogue instruments with a digital 10.25-inch display screen featuring iDrive 7. The space between the digital gauges displays navigation instructions, the current location of the vehicle and relevant information. An Assisted Driving View uses sensors integrated into the car to depict the area around it in real time; color accents highlight activated driver assistance systems, such as the Lane Departure Warning or Active Cruise Control. The displays showing the entertainment and radio station information, the navigation and orientation maps and the new onboard computer read-out can be configured by the driver according to taste. The layout of content on the central Control Display, which is optimized for touch control but can also be operated with the optional gesture control giving the driver and passengers multiple ways to interact with their BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe.



Among the special personalized details available as part of the Live Cockpit Professional is the Welcome Scenario, which greets the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe driver when they enter their vehicle. The driver’s user settings, including seat, air conditioning and radio settings are saved to a profile via vehicle key and pin code.



The standard BMW Stereo sound system includes ten speakers and a 205-watt amplifier. The optional Harman Kardon surround sound system enhances the audio experience with 16-speakers and 464 watts of audio power.



BMW Head-Up Display



The optional BMW Head-Up Display projects driving-related information onto a 9.2-inch area of the windscreen. The information shown in full-color includes the car’s speed, road speed limits, status indicators and warnings from the assistance systems, and route guidance. If the Active Cruise Control system is specified, distance warning shows an icon in the BMW Head-Up Display to alert the driver when they get closer to the vehicle in front than the pre-set minimum distance.



Interior Details



The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupes come standard with power Sport seats covered in standard Oyster/Black Sensatec or Black Sensatec on the 228i xDrive Gran Coupe. Dakota leather is standard on the M235i xDrive Gran Coupe in either Magma Red, Mocha, Black with Blue highlights or Oyster.



A Sport steering wheel is standard on the 228i xDrive Gran Coupe while the M Sport Steering wheel (Standard on the M235i xDrive Gran Coupe) can be selected as part of the optional M Sport Package.



“Berlin” Illuminated trim is standard on the 228i xDrive model with “Brooklyn” and “Boston” Illuminated trim available as options. The M235i xDrive comes standard with the illuminated interior trim Boston and Illuminated Brooklyn Trim and Illuminated Berlin Trim being offered as options. Additional ambient lighting is available as an option on the 228i xDrive and is standard on the M235i xDrive model. Occupants can customize all interior light to 6 light colors (white, bronze, orange, lilac, green and blue) and brightness.



The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe also offers two front USB ports(one of them being USB-C and two rear USB-C ports for connecting and chaging mobile devices.



Exterior Paint Finishes



Exterior finishes for the new BMW 228i xDrive Gran Coupe include two standard non-metallic paints and a choice of eight optional metallic colors. Non-metallic Alpine White and Jet Back are available along with Black Sapphire Metallic, Melbourne Red Metallic, Mineral White Metallic, Mineral Grey Metallic, Seaside Blue Metallic and Storm Bay Metallic. When opting for the M Sport Package, Misano Blue Metallic and Snapper Rocks Blue Metallic are additionally offered.



The M235i xDrive is available in a choice of Alpine White, Black Sapphire Metallic, Melbourne Red Metallic, Mineral Grey Metallic, Misano Blue Metallic, Snapper Rocks Blue Metallic or Storm Bay Metallic.



Active Driver Assistance Systems



The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe benefits from an array of innovative driver assistance systems. These systems lend the driver a helping hand with the task of driving in monotonous conditions such as traffic jams and slow-moving traffic.



The standard Active Driving Assistant includes safety features like Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation Function and Active Blind Spot Detection, and Daytime Pedestrian Protection. Also included is the Lane Departure Warning system with active lane return, which operates from 43 – 150mph. The standard Lane Change Warning system, which prompts the driver to guide the car back onto the correct lane at speeds above 12 mph by means of a visual warning and, if necessary, a steering input. The Active Driving Assistant’s other functions include rear collision preparation and cross traffic warning, which reduces the risk of a collision when reversing into roads or paths obstructed from the driver’s view.



Parking and Back-Up Assistants



Extensive assistance with parking and maneuvering is available with standard and optional systems on the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. Standard Park Distance Control (PDC) with sensors at both the front and rear offers visual and acoustic signals to prevent collisions with obstacles. A rear view camera is also standard.



The optional Parking Assistance Package adds the capability for automated parking in parallel or perpendicular spaces. This system takes care of steering, accelerating and braking. The Parking Assistant is also capable of automatically maneuvering out of parallel parking spaces.



The innovative Back-Up Assistant helps the driver to exit parking spots or maneuver when space is limited and represents a further step towards automated driving. This optional feature offers the highly convenient facility of automated reversing in confined spaces or situations where the driver does not have a clear view, such as multi-story parking garages or winding driveways. To do this, it stores the steering movements for any section the car has just driven forward along at no more than 22 mph. The system is then able to reverse the vehicle for distances of up to 50 yards by steering it along exactly the same line it took when moving forward. All the driver has to do is operate the accelerator and brake pedals and monitor the vehicle’s surroundings. The reversing assistant can back the car up at a maximum 5.5 mph.



BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant and Connectivity



The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant first seen in the BMW 3 Series Sedan forms part of the control and operating concept for the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. Saying the short prompt “Hey BMW” allows drivers to access various vehicle functions and obtain information simply by speaking. The range of available functions and skills is constantly expanding thanks to regular updates. The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant is a digital character who can learn routines and habits and subsequently apply them in the appropriate context It helps the driver, learns their preferences and is familiar with their favorite settings – e.g. for the seat heating – and the places they drive to frequently using the navigation system (“Hey BMW, take me home”). Saying “Hey BMW, I’m cold” will prompt it to adjust the temperature inside the car accordingly and switch the seat heating on. One unique feature over other digital assistants is that drivers can give this one a name of their choice.



Favorite destinations can be stored in the BMW Connected App and automatically synchronized with the car, so that key addresses can be accessed from any device at any time. The On-Street Parking Information and PARK NOW services are incorporated intelligently into this process.



Standard Equipment



The new BMW 228i xDrive Gran Coupe comes equipped with a very comprehensive list of equipment, including: 8-speed Sport automatic transmission

17” Multi-spoke wheels with all-season run-flat tires

Sport leather multi-function steering wheel

Alarm System

Rear view camera

Park Distance Control

LED headlights and fog lamps

Power front Sport seats

40/20/40 Split folding rear seats

Satin Aluminum line exterior trim

Navigation with iDrive 6 and 8.8” Control Display

4 years of Connected Package Plus including Advance Real-Time Traffic, Remote Services, BMW Assist eCall, Concierge Service

Apple CarPlay Compatibility with 1 year trial

Illuminated Berlin interior trim

Active Driving Assistant – Lane Departure Warning, Pedestrian Warning with Braking, Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Collision Preparation, Speed Limit Information.

Storage Package The M235i xDrive Gran Coupe model includes the following additional standard equipment: 18-inch M Double-spoke bi-color wheels with all-season run-flat tires

M Sport Brakes

M Sport Steering wheel

M Sport Steering

M Sport Suspension

Torsen front axle limited slip differential

Aerodynamic Kit

Shadowline exterior trim

Cerium Grey exterior finisher trim color

Ambient lighting

Illuminated Boston interior trim

Comfort Access Keyless entry

Lumbar support Optional Equipment The 2020 BMW 228i xDrive Series’ available optional packages include: Convenience Package (228i xDrive only) – Comfort Access keyless entry, Panoramic moonroof (or moonroof deletion), SiriusXM Satellite Radio with 1 year All-Access Subscription.

M Sport Package (228i xDrive only) – Choice of: 18-inch M Double-spoke bi-color Style 819M wheels with all-season run-flat tires or 18-inch M Y-spoke Style 553M wheels run-flat tires or 18-inch M Forged V-spoke Style 554M wheels all season non-runflats or 19-inch M Double-spoke Style 552M wheels with performance non-run-flat tires, M Sport Steering, M Steering Wheel, M Sport Suspension, Aerodynamic Kit, Shadowline Exterior trim (black highgloss design details). The M Sport Package adds additional design features such as kidney struts in aluminum, door sill finishers featuring aluminum inserts with “M” designation, floor mat with “M” lettering, M footrest with metal insert, M pedals stainless steel look, BMW key with “M” lettering and a contrast stitching. The rear spoiler in body color.

Parking Assistance Package – Automatic Parking, Active braking capabilities to the Park Distance Control, Back-Up Assistant.

Premium Package – Heated Steering Wheel, Universal garage-door opener, Comfort Access keyless entry (std. on M235i xDrive), Panoramic sunroof (or sunroof deletion), Lumbar support (std on M235i xDrive), Heated front seats, Adaptive Full LED lights, full interior Ambient lighting (std. on M235i xDrive), Head-Up display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio with 1 year All-Access Subscription, Connected Package Pro (Includes the contents of Connected Package Plus as well as On-Street Parking Information, ParkMobile integration, Connected Navigation, In-Car Experience Modes, and Intelligent Personal Assistant).

Dynamic Handling Package (228i xDrive only) – choice of 18-inch Y-Spoke bi-color Style 553M wheels with runflat tires, 19-inch M Double-spoke bi-color Style 552M wheels with performance non-runflat tires, Dynamic Damper Control, M Sport Brakes, extended Shadowline exterior trim which adds high gloss black kidney frame and struts, tailpipe finishers and bumper details

Shadow Line Package (M235i xDrive only) – Choice of: 18-inch Forged V-Spoke Style 554M wheels with all-season run-flat tires or 18-inch M bi-color Style 553 wheels with performance runflat tires or 18-inch M V-spoke Style 554M wheels with performance non-runflat tires or 19-inch M Double-spoke bi-color wheels with performance runflat tires, Dynamic Damper Control, Black Mirror caps, Extended Shadowline trim, M Performance Package (turbo overboost function). Stand-alone options on the 2 Series Gran Coupe include: Remote Engine Start

17-inch Double-spoke bi-color Style 548 wheels with all-season runflat tires (228i xDrive only)

17-inch Double-spoke bi-color Style 549 wheels with all-season runflat tires (228i xDrive only)

17-inch Double-spoke bi-color Style 549 wheels with performance non-runflat tires (228i xDrive only)

18-inch Multi-spoke bi-color Style 488 wheels with all-season runflat tires (228i xDrive only)

18-inch M V-spoke Style 554M wheels with all-season runflat tires (M235i xDrive only)

18-inch M V-spoke Style 554M wheels with performance non-runflat tires (M235i xDrive only)

19-inch M Double-spoke bi-color Style 552M wheels with performance non-runflat tires (M235i xDrive only)

19-inch M Forged V-Spoke Style 557M wheels with performance non-runflat tires

Mobility Kit

Space-saver spare tire (228i xDrive only)

Panoramic moonroof

Lumbar support (std. on M235i xDrive)

Illuminated Brooklyn interior trim (M235i xDrive only)

Illuminated Boston interior trim (228i xDriveonly)

Ambient interior lighting (std. on M235i xDrive)

M Sport seats for driver and front passenger (M235i xDrive only)

Extended Shadowline Trim (M235i xDrive only)

Harman-Kardon Surround Sound system

Wireless mobile device charging

Live Cockpit Pro – 10.25 inch digital and 10.25 center displays, Connected Navigation, BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.

Gesture Control

Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheel

Universal garage-door opener

Mirror Caps in Black (228i xDrive only)

Active Cruise Control Specifications



2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupes M235i xDrive GC 228i xDrive GC Seats -- 5 5 Number of Doors -- 4 4 Drive type -- AWD AWD Length inches 178.5 178.5 Width inches 70.9 70.9 Width with mirrors inches 81.9 81.9 Height inches 55.9 55.9 Wheelbase inches 105.1 105.1 Ground clearance inches 6.0 6.0 Turning radius feet 18.7 18.7 Shoulder width front inches 55.5 55.5 Shoulder room rear inches 53.1 53.1 Legroom front inches 41.4 41.4 Legroom rear inches 34.4 34.4 Headroom front inches 38.2 38.2 Headroom rear inches 35.6 35.6 Trunk volume ft³ 12.0 12.0 Fuel Tank capacity gallons 13.2 13.2 Curb weight lbs. 3,605 3,534 Gross vehicle weight lbs. 4,630 4,564 Payload lbs. 963 928 Engine type -- B48A20T1 B46A20O1 Induction Turbocharged Turbocharged Cylinders -- 4 4 Valves per cylinder -- 4 4 Bore mm 82.0 82.0 Stroke mm 94.6 94.6 Displacement cm³ 1,998 1,998 Compression rate :1 9.5 10.2 Engine power hp 301 @ 5,000 – 6,250 228 @ 5,000 – 6,000 Engine torque ft. lbs. 332 @ 1,750 – 4,500 258 @ 1,450 – 4,500 Fuel type -- Gasoline Gasoline Recommended Fuel -- Premium Premium Engine oil capacity quarts 5.5 5.5 Output per liter hp/liter 150.7 114.1 Transmission type -- GA8S45DW GA8Y45CW Transmission type -- Automatic Automatic Gear ratio, 1st :1 5.52 5.52 2nd :1 3.18 3.18 3rd :1 2.05 2.05 4th :1 1.49 1.49 5th :1 1.24 1.24 6th :1 1.00 1.00 7th :1 0.80 0.80 8th :1 0.67 0.67 Final drive :1 3.08 2.96 Reverse :1 4.22 4.22 Power-steering type -- EPS EPS Steering ratio :1 14.0 14.0 Tires, standard, front / rear -- 225/40R18 A/S 225/45R17 A/S Wheels, standard, front / rear inches 8.0 x 18 7.5 x 17 17” Tires, optional, front / rear -- 225/45R17 Perf. 17” wheels, optional, front / rear inches -- 7.5 x 17 18” Tires, optional, front / rear 225/40R18 Perf. 225/40R18 Perf. 18” wheels, optional, front / rear inches 8.0 x 18 8.0 x 18 19” Tires, optional, front / rear 235/35R19 Perf. 235/35R19 Perf. 19” wheels, optional, front / rear 8.0 x 19 8.0 x 19 Track, front inches 61.5 61.5 Rear, track inches 61.4 61.5 Cx -- 0.30 0.27 0-60 mph (w/ M Performance Pkg.) seconds 4.7 (4.6) 6.0 Top speed (with performance tires) mph 130 (155) 130 (151) EPA Fuel Economy, city / hwy / com mpg tbd tbd





