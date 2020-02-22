OFFICIAL! There Are LESS Than 2,600 C7 Chevrolet Corvettes In Inventory — Would It Be SMART Or STUPID To Snap One Up?

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is about to start arriving on dealer lots in short order.

As you'd expect with the launch of such a landmark vehicle, there's a lot of anticipation awaiting its arrival.

Also, this translates into a lot of C7 Corvettes that need to be liquidated from dealer inventories.

Spies, this is your time to act if you want to snag the last modern front-engine Corvette.

Whether or not you like the C8, we can't be sure if this will mark a permanent change in the Corvette's layout going forward. If we're putting money on it, we're thinking there's no looking back at this point. The performance gains have been significant and, ultimately, that's the name of the game in the auto business.

According to folks on the ground at the 2020 launch in Nevada, less than 2,600 C7s exist on lots as of this week. GM expects that number to dwindle to less than 2,000 by March 1.

We advise to start making calls and see who wants to make a deal. Not too long ago there was a lot of cash on the hood. That may not hold true any or much longer.





CANADIANCOMMENTS

If you want more space and practicality, the C7 beats the C8 hands down. If you are lucky, maybe a 3LT Z51 pkg model in colours you like remains in stock.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 2/22/2020 7:08:33 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

SNAP ONE UP

We've been without stock for a while now.

Some dealers are gambling that people will prefer the C7 and not dealing now will make them profits later. We got ours sold, but got all the excess stock we could and still sold out.

I've been offered above list for my Z06. But I'm keeping it for now. Dropped my GT350 and two other vintage cars to do a full-cash buy of a GT500.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/22/2020 9:20:51 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

