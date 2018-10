Should we reiterate? Yes, we must! Today’s cars aren’t fully autonomous. It may be some time before we reach Level 5 autonomy or even Level 4. C’mon, even level 3 right now is a stretch! Keep your fricking hands on or at least near the mother-fricking steering wheel and stay alert! Or at least be awake, aware, and able to take control at a moment’s notice. Watching this Tesla Model S involved in a high-speed crash should surely help to wake you up. Maybe …







