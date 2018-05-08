OUCH: Proof That Even If You Street Park Your McLaren 570S The NYPD Has NO Problem Towing It Like ANY Other Car

Born and raised in and out of New York City, I've seen a lot of wacky stuff. It's just the nature of this melting pot.



And while many wouldn't think there's many exotics in Manhattan and the outlying boroughs, there's plenty of proof otherwise.



The latest example is a street parked McLaren 570S. But this isn't like the other street parked 570S typically found at Broadway and West 4th Street. This Papaya Orange 570S was seen in Brooklyn's DUMBO neighborhood and was illegally parked.



This resulted in not one or two, but — count 'em — THREE tickets.



Word on the street suggests one ticket was related to the absolutely heinous rear spoiler installed on the car.



According to the Reddit user who posted this image, when the McLaren was towed away its front valence started dragging on New York's famous bumpy roads causing everyone to cringe just a little bit.











McLaren Spider? $200k. Watching a McLaren Spider get towed because the owner is a dick? #priceless. #mclaren #noparking #nostanding #nycdot #byebye A post shared by laurie duncan (@macsamurai) on Aug 2, 2018 at 12:59pm PDT





Read Article