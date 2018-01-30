Officially DEAD: Honda Kills Baby NSX And New S2000 Because They Can't Compete In Today’s Market

After seeing spy photos and surprisingly detailed patent filings, Honda’s long-awaited "baby NSX" – or ZSX – turned out to be the 400-horsepower (298-kilowatt) Honda Sports Vision GT.

The concept vehicle was a welcomed surprise for fans of the Gran Turismo video game, but left most of us lusting after a version we could drive in the real world. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we’ll see a production version anytime soon...

Acura, in a new interview with Autoguide, confirmed that the long-awaited baby NSX won’t be happening. Emile Korkor, brand leader for Acura, asked, "who wouldn’t love a baby NSX?" before dismissing the idea entirely. Korkor did say, though, that the brand will be expanding its hybrid technology, and that it will be used less for fuel efficiency and more for performance, which is good news.



User Comments

skytop

Too bad. Would have been a winner if Honda had the sense to produce the baby NSX.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 1/30/2018 1:43:53 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

runninglogan1

Bummer!

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/30/2018 1:49:56 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 6   

cidflekken

Welp, the bean counters continue to reign supreme at Honda/Acura. A damn shame.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 1/30/2018 1:53:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

fiftysix

Too bad people are not buying 2 seat convertibles.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 1/30/2018 1:54:52 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

zlives

yeah porsche sales are way down... SUV's are up.

zlives (View Profile)

Posted on 1/30/2018 4:45:10 PM | | Votes: 2   

scenicbyway12

With a few exceptions, Honda continues to be the most boring car company out there.

scenicbyway12 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/30/2018 3:33:29 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

bw5011

that would have been nice

bw5011 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/30/2018 4:58:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

PUGPROUD

Did you ever think that one of the great engine manufacturers of all time would throw in the towel on a brand building entry level sports car? This is one of those projects that the Soichiro Honda would have said damn the market research this vehicle just too important to the Honda brand to shelve. Full speed ahead.
Bean counters and professional managers too afraid to fail don't get it...sad.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 1/30/2018 5:20:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

