Often Laughed At, Tesla Tent Production Credited With Saving Company

Tesla attracted more headlines than usual when Elon Musk announced on Twitter that the company is introducing a new Model 3 assembly line inside a sprung structure on the grounds of the Fremont factory.

Casually dubbed by Elon Musk as a “tent,” the assembly line, dubbed GA4, played a huge part in pushing Tesla towards profitability in the third quarter.

Tesla’s “tent”-based Model 3 assembly line was featured in Elon Musk’s recent segment on CBS’ 60 Minutes. While speaking with correspondent Leslie Stahl, Musk remarked that the assembly line, which took only three weeks to set up, was responsible for boosting Model 3 production by 50%. That was enough to push the company to reach its self-imposed 5,000 Model 3 per week target in the second quarter.


