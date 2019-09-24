One Down, Several MORE To Go: Nissan And Carlos Ghosn Settle With The SEC

Over the past 12 months we've been following the ongoing fiasco featuring both Nissan and its ex-Chief Executive Officer, Carlos Ghosn. And Monday was a big day.



That's because the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it had reached a settlement with Nissan and Carlos Ghosn.



While this sounds great on the surface, one must remember. There's more than one case and investigation going on. Nissan and Ghosn still have to answer to both American and Japanese authorities. That latter case is expected to start in April 2020.



We'll keep you informed of how the rest of this situation plays out as more information comes to light.







The Securities and Exchange Commission announced Monday that it had reached a deal with Nissan to settle allegations that Nissan concealed from investors a plan to pay more than $140 million in retirement benefits to its former chairman, a scandal that led to criminal charges against the Japanese carmaker and rattled the world’s largest auto alliance.



The company will pay a $15 million fine to settle the civil fraud charges. The former chairman who was to get the undisclosed compensation package, Carlos Ghosn, agreed to pay a $1 million penalty...



Read Article