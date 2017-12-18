One In Ten Mercedes Sales Are High Performance AMG Models

The AMG badge has typically been reserved for the most hardcore, expensive versions of Mercedes-Benz's best models.

However, AMG cars have always been pretty expensive, so Mercedes wanted to give normal people a taste of the AMG life by expanding the brand with a ton of new models. Some AMG diehards think that this model expansion has diluted the brand, and they may have a point. Automotive News reports that AMG sales have continued to go up, and don't show any signs of slowing down. Mercedes will keep pumping out AMGs.

User Comments

malba2367

Not surprising now that what used to be the highest engine variant of each class is labeled AMG. The “real” one man one engine AMG is still a lot more exclusive.

Posted on 12/18/2017 12:43:17 PM

Posted on 12/18/2017 12:43:17 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

PUGPROUD

Status sells. However M-B's AMG and BMW M's are line extending and watering down the mark to make quick profits. AMG E43, AMG E50 (coming) and AMG E63... come on man, there is only one true AMG amongst this trio!

Posted on 12/18/2017 2:17:42 PM

Posted on 12/18/2017 2:17:42 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

fiftysix

Nothing like an AMG Nissan.....

Posted on 12/18/2017 4:27:23 PM

Posted on 12/18/2017 4:27:23 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

qwertyfla1

The best AMG product was the mid 80's Hammer back when AMG was a non-factory rogue builder. Now soccer moms everywhere are driving these things as a blingy status symbol and not for the performance that they were meant to muster. Poserism.

AMG and M cars have become so homogenized and diluted in the pursuit of market cap.

Posted on 12/18/2017 4:56:51 PM

Posted on 12/18/2017 4:56:51 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

MDarringer

I've had the opportunity to drive an AMG Hammer and it was tremendous.

Posted on 12/19/2017 7:49:59 AM

Posted on 12/19/2017 7:49:59 AM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Translation: AMG has been diluted.

Posted on 12/18/2017 8:09:10 PM

Posted on 12/18/2017 8:09:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

Aspy11

Like Chevrolet slapping SS on everthing back in the 90s.

Posted on 12/19/2017 8:15:53 AM

Posted on 12/19/2017 8:15:53 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

TauronB2G

IMO it’s kinda diluting the brand. Soccer moms are riding around in murdered out matte painted AMG poser mobiles that never go over 70mph. That doesn’t make me want to buy one. At this point I’d take a new E Class with a 6 not a 4 cylinder turbo. With some nice wheels. The AMG suspensions are a little hard for me. Just a Little sport without all that boy racer alcantara and red stitching. Just a nice Benz with good power.

Posted on 12/19/2017 10:26:33 AM

Posted on 12/19/2017 10:26:33 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

