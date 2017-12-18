One In Ten Mercedes Sales Are High Performance AMG Models

The AMG badge has typically been reserved for the most hardcore, expensive versions of Mercedes-Benz's best models. However, AMG cars have always been pretty expensive, so Mercedes wanted to give normal people a taste of the AMG life by expanding the brand with a ton of new models. Some AMG diehards think that this model expansion has diluted the brand, and they may have a point. Automotive News reports that AMG sales have continued to go up, and don't show any signs of slowing down. Mercedes will keep pumping out AMGs.



