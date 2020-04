Everyone is well aware of the Suzuki Jimny’s capability off the beaten track and the tiny SUV’s dimensions open up possibilities that are denied to larger off-roaders.

For example, the Jimny is a formidable tool on very narrow trails in the forest. As it turns out, it can also be used for rather unorthodox purposes, as a driver from China proved. A man in the Xinjiang autonomous region was filmed driving his previous-generation Suzuki Jimny onto a pedestrian overpass!