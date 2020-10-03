Outing 10 Celebrities That Have The WORST Cars Ever - And 5 That Don't

Let's get real here: if you're even slightly interested in cars, the first thing you dream of doing if you ever become super-rich is buying a fleet of all the dream cars you always wanted. You're not alone, though, with so many rich and famous people showing off in their 6 figure supercars, it's hard not to dream of the cars you'd flaunt if the cameras were on you.

But not everyone who is rich cares that much about driving the latest and greatest cars. Many prefer humble but reliable and easy to drive beaters. Not that you need to be a hardcore car enthusiast to appreciate a car like a Lamborghini Aventador, but some people just don't want to deal with the headache.