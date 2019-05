Slidell Police are investigating the theft of more than $100,000 worth of tires and rims from a local car dealership.



Because of the swift and unnoticed theft, officials believe those responsible are part of a professional theft ring.



Slidell Police were called to the Matt Bowers Chevrolet dealership on the morning of Saturday, April 27.



When the manager arrived at the dealership that morning, he discovered the tires and wheels missing off of 31 vehicles...



