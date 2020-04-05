Over 25% Of Automotive Loans Last Month Were ZERO Percent Deals

Automakers are doing whatever they can to boost sales right now, and it's a great time to buy—so long as you're buying within your means. Edmunds reports that 25.8 percent of new car finance deals made in April had zero percent loan terms, which is the highest they've ever reported since they started tracking sales data in 2004. "It’s a buyer's market," Edmunds' Executive Director of Insights Jessica Caldwell said in an email statement. "And while there aren't a lot of buyers right now, those in a position to purchase a new vehicle are taking advantage of the most generous financing programs we've seen this century."



