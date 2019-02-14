Over 7 Million Americans Are Over 90 Days Late On Their Car Loans

After the percentage of seriously delinquent auto loans reached its highest level since March 2012, the New York Fed is keeping a close eye on a recent uptick in auto loan originations to borrowers with subprime credit and an increase in delinquencies among younger buyers.

The central bank on Tuesday released its Household Debt and Credit Report for the fourth quarter of 2018. The subprime origination boost and delinquency rise are a couple of potential problem areas in the largely positive report that said auto loans were in "high gear" on average.

Overall, the 90-day delinquency rate represented 4.47 percent of the outstanding balance in the fourth quarter of 2018, up from 4.05 percent a year ago and the highest since 4.55 percent in the first quarter of 2012, the New York Fed said.