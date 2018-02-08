PEBBLE BEACH: PB18 e-Tron Concept Could Become The Successor To The R8

In a single darkened image uploaded to its media website, Audi reveals a new electric-powered supercar to be unveiled Aug. 23 at Laguna Seca race track as part of the events supporting the 2018 Pebble Beach Car Week in Monterey, CA. Called the PB18 e-Tron (a reference to the words Pebble Beach and the year 2018), the 2-seat concept car was developed at Audi’s newly established Design Loft in Malibu, CA, as part of an internal program investigating design ideas for possible future production models.



