PEBBLE BEACH: The 2018 Acura RLX Set To Make Its FIRST Appearance At Car Week, Will Be Joined With A Prototype Racer

You know, one of the saddest things to see is how Honda's luxury division, Acura, just can't seem to get its groove back like it had with the iconic, 1990s Legend sedan. That car was truly special and buyer's recognized it.



These days, the RLX is an also ran in its respective class. 2016 sales of the RLX/RL were just under 1,500 units at year end. Considering how good the MDX and TLX are, it almost nullifies the RLX, if I am honest.



Monterey Car Week



Perhaps Acura can change this? It seems like a tall order but the company is giving the 2018 model year RLX a bit of a boost in terms of design.



With a far more aggressive look, the updated RLX will make its first appearance at this year's Monterey Car Week. August 15 will mark its debut, which will take place in Carmel, California.



Since that's not particularly exciting news, maybe Acura fans will be a bit more jazzed up about the debut of the marque's all-new prototype racer, the ARX-05. This vehicle will be taking part in the IMSA Weathertech racing series and debuts this Friday at Quail — a.k.a. "Snobfest."





Acura's press release follows:



Acura to Unveil Redesigned 2018 RLX and new ARX-05 Prototype Race Car at Monterey Automotive Week

2018 RLX Sport Hybrid with Acura Precision Concept-inspired styling to make world premiere

Highly-anticipated Acura ARX-05 Daytona Prototype international (DPi) to be revealed at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, with appearances at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance concept lawn to follow TORRANCE, Calif. – Acura will hold two global vehicle debuts during Monterey Automotive Week, August 15-20, showcasing Acura Precision Crafted Performance in both production and racing vehicles. Bringing the brand's premium, performance DNA to both the street and the racetrack with the redesigned 2018 RLX Sport Hybrid luxury sport sedan and the highly-anticipated Acura ARX-05 DPi prototype race car. "We chose Monterey Automotive Week to launch Acura's newest vehicles because the week's events epitomize the celebration of the automobile," said Jon Ikeda, vice president & general manager for the Acura Division. "The Acura brand continues to gain momentum with a singular focus on our Precision Crafted Performance DNA, which is brought to life in captivating products like the RLX and the ARX-05 prototype." 2018 Acura RLX

The 2018 Acura RLX will make its global debut during the prestigious Monterey Automotive Week, August 15-19 on the Monterey peninsula. The new RLX incorporates design cues, such as the signature diamond pentagon grille from the Acura Precision Concept, that were reflected to other recently redesigned Acura models – the 2018 TLX sport sedan and 2017 MDX sport-utility vehicle. In addition to the diamond pentagon grille, the 2018 RLX redesign is highlighted by a more sculpted hood, new wheel designs, newly designed LED taillights, dual exhaust finishers and gloss black rear diffusor. The 377-horsepower1 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid is the most sophisticated and best performing Acura sedan ever. Sharing NSX supercar technology, RLX is available with Sport Hybrid Super-Handling All Wheel DriveÔ (Sport Hybrid SH-AWDÔ), delivering a powerful and precise driving experience unmatched in the segment. The new 2018 Acura RLX will go on sale in November. Acura ARX-05

The ARX-05 marks Acura’s anticipated return to prototype racing. Along with legendary partner Team Penske, Acura will campaign two ARX-05 race cars in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, beginning with the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January 2018. The Acura ARX-05 [Acura Racing eXperimental, generation 5] is the latest in a successful line of endurance prototypes fielded by Acura beginning more than 25 years ago (1991). The prototype race car was styled by the Acura Design Studio in Los Angeles, Calif., and the multi-year program will be administered by Honda Performance Development, the racing arm for both Acura Motorsports and Honda Racing in North America. Carmel-By-The Sea Concours on the Avenue

Acura will kick-off the week's activities as the exclusive automotive sponsor of the Carmel-By-The Sea Concours on the Avenue on Tuesday, August 15. In its fifth year of participation in the event, Acura will showcase its lineup of performance luxury vehicles in Carmel's historic Devendorf Park, led by the public debut of the 2018 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid. Other vehicles on display will include the 2017 NSX supercar, Road and Track magazine's 2017 Performance Car of the Year, its racing counterpart, the NSX GT3 (shown in exposed carbon for the first time in the U.S.), along with the 2017 MDX Sport Hybrid SUV, and the redesigned 2018 TLX A-Spec sport sedan. The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering

Acura will once again be the premier automotive sponsor for The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, taking place on Friday, August 18 and will unveil the Acura ARX-05 prototype race car during a press conference at 11:15 a.m. featuring Art St. Cyr, president of Honda Performance Development and Roger Penske of Team Penske. The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering is one of the week's most esteemed events and in addition to the unveiling of the ARX-05 prototype, Acura will feature the 2017 NSX, NSX GT3 race car, as well as the 2017 MDX Sport Hybrid and new 2018 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid. Guests of the event will have the opportunity to experience Acura’s Precision Crafted Performance first hand behind the wheel of the 2017 NSX via a ride-and-drive being held at The Quail Lodge & Golf Club. Acura will also participate in The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering Rally event, August 14-16, with two 2017 Acura NSX supercars in an exclusive charity benefit featuring 30 of the world's top car collectors. Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

At this year's Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, August 17-20, Acura will showcase the brand's racing heritage with a display of historic race cars in the Acura garage; as well as the new Acura ARX-05 prototype race car on Saturday August 19. Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

Finally, at the pinnacle Monterey Automotive Week event, the Acura ARX-05 prototype race car will be featured on the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance concept lawn. In addition, Dave Marek, Acura global creative director, will serve as a guest judge at this year's program.





