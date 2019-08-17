Volkswagen and, more specifically, Volkswagen of America (VWoA) is a total joke. It's just so perplexing how this company can get so many things wrong.



And continue to miss. BIG TIME.



For eons the automaker has been showing concept VW vans and busses. They're all cool but never see the light of the day. In addition, the German automaker continues to trot out dune buggy concepts that I've never understood.



I can understand the VW Bus because there's a huge community that loves the vintage ones and would LOVE an all-new Bus. #VanLife, right?



But the buggy is probably one of the most peculiar things VW continues to try and hang its hat on. And, if that weren't bad enough, the marque is rolling out a newer concept buggy — that no one cares about — at Pebble Beach.



Did VW not get the memo?



Can someone please just raze VW's headquarters in Wolfsburg and Herndon, and turn it into a parking lot? Just do us a favor and divest the brands that are actually doing good work first.



Oh, and you can learn more about the buggy below.





Volkswagen's press release follows:



VOLKSWAGEN ID. BUGGY CONCEPT TO APPEAR AT PEBBLE BEACH CONCOURS D'ELEGANCE ID. BUGGY takes the idea of the legendary dune buggies into the age of electric mobility with a 62 kWh battery and designed to reach an estimated range of 155 miles (WLTP)

Next-gen design is off-road ready and features no roof or doors for the purest beach cruiser experience

ID. BUGGY shows the MEB platform can be used for a wide variety of custom vehicles Herndon, VA — Volkswagen of America, Inc. (VWoA) is pleased to announce that the ID. BUGGY concept will appear at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance during Monterey Car Week. Since its world debut at the Geneva International Motor Show in March, the ID. BUGGY has created buzz about the future possibilities for this electric dune buggy. Drawing inspiration from the classic dune buggies of the 60s, the ID. BUGGY shows the versatility of the modular electric drive matrix (MEB) and puts the fun in functional. The BUGGY’s modular design allows for the composite upper body to be detached from the MEB chassis, opening up a world of possibilities for custom vehicle production, as the original Meyers Manx kit did for the first buggies. The drivetrain of the I.D. BUGGY concept with zero direct emissions is made up of the electric motor integrated in the rear axle, with power electronics, a single-speed gearbox, and the high-voltage flat battery (62 kWh) arranged in the car floor to save space. The electric motor delivers 201 horsepower and maximum torque of 228 lb-ft from standstill, and gives the vehicle an estimated range of 155 miles on the WLTP cycle. This means that the electric vehicle can provide enough power to the rear axle, even off-road. The concept car sprints from zero to 62 mph in just 7.2 seconds. The maximum speed is electronically controlled at 99 mph. The lack of doors and a roof make the two-seater ID. BUGGY ready for the purest form of classic beach cruising. Off-road features include standard 18-inch wheels and BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A® off-road tires (255/55 at front and 285/60 at rear), as well as solid aluminum underbody protection that ensures that the front axle and ancillaries are not damaged during off-road driving. Two robust red steel eyelets are integrated in the bumpers for towing and the reinforced windshield frame and the Targa bar provide rollover support. Inside, the ID. BUGGY features a minimalist aesthetic and waterproof materials. A hexagonal steering wheel, wrapped with water-repellent Nappa leather, features touch controls in the crossbar, and a digital instrument cluster keeps the dash uncluttered. Despite the shortened wheelbase of the concept car, passengers have an unusually large amount of space. This is due to the ID. family’s compact electric drivetrain. ID. Family

The ID. BUGGY joins the family of ID. concept and production models, each utilizing the MEB platform to inspire a new generation of Volkswagen drivers. The first production model in the family—the compact ID.3 hatchback—goes on sale this fall in Europe. The second model slated for production will be a compact SUV based on the ID. CROZZ concept, which is expected to arrive in the U.S. late in 2020. The ID. BUZZ, the electric successor to the Microbus, is expected to go into production in 2022. Other ID. family concepts include the full-size ID. ROOMZZ SUV—bound for the Chinese market in 2021—and the ID. VIZZION sedan that is expected in Europe in 2022. Volkswagen & Sustainability The Volkswagen Group has made one of the world’s largest commitments to electric vehicle production—a planned investment of more than $50 billion through 2028 and 70 new electric vehicles coming to market around the world. The Volkswagen Group has set a target of global carbon neutrality across its fleet, production and administration by 2050 and embraces the goals of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit. By 2025, the company intends to reduce its global carbon footprint by 30 percent.



