POCKET ROCKET: 2020 Mini GP Debuts With 302HP

The Mini GP is back in its third iteration, following the template of its predecessors in offering a lighter, harder and more focused limited-run package. First revealed in concept form at the 2017 Frankfurt motor show, and since spied multiple times in pre-production testing, Mini has finally officially revealed its most powerful model yet. The powertrain is based around the same underlying B48 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine as found in the standard Cooper S and JCW, but with a collection of detail changes that substantially build on the figures of the standard Mini John Cooper Works. New for the GP is a larger twin-scroll turbocharger, running on a lower compression ratio with new high-flow injectors. Mini’s (or rather BMW’s) Valvetronic variable valve timing and Double Vanos systems are also standard.



