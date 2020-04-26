PRO Or CON? FOR Or AGAINST? Tesla Asks Employees To Resume Production At Car Plant Despite Coronavirus Orders

Tesla managers asked dozens of employees to return to work on April 29th to resume production at the company’s Fremont, California car plant, according to internal correspondence shared with CNBC.



Local health orders limit Tesla to “minimum basic operations” until end-of-day May 3 at least, according to Sgt. Ray Kelly, a public information officer with Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Tesla’s Fremont car plant was supposed to suspend vehicle production as of Thursday March 19 to prevent the spread of Covid-19. But the company resisted, and kept producing cars through the end of March 23.

What say you Spies??? Weigh in...Are you a get back to work now proponent or in the not going back till there's a vaccine camp.

And is Elon RIGHT or WRONG to do this??




Agent001

Agent001


User Comments

SanJoseDriver

As long as the employees are willing to do it and they are compliant with state/local rules, what is the problem? We need to get manufacturing back up and running as soon as possible to minimize impact to the economy. Even if factories are running at 25% headcount and output, it is better than having multi-billion $ resources sitting idle.

SanJoseDriver

Posted on 4/26/2020 10:03:01 PM   

MDarringer

It's time to get back to work. #DEFY #RESIST Fuck Newsom.

MDarringer

Posted on 4/26/2020 11:07:42 PM   

carloslassiter

#DEFY #RESIST #INJECTDISINFECTANTINTOYOURVEINS

carloslassiter

Posted on 4/27/2020 12:04:47 AM   

FAQMD

"Tesla’s Fremont car plant was supposed to suspend vehicle production as of Thursday March 19 to prevent the spread of Covid-19. But the company resisted, and kept producing cars through the end of March 23. "

Communist / Socialist / Fascist / Progressives never follow the law. That is how that gain power and stay in power.


That said, we never should have had a nationwide shut down in the first place.

FAQMD

Posted on 4/27/2020 1:30:47 AM   

