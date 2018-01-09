PROOF The Economy Is Better Than It’s EVER Been. There Are ZERO Unreal Car Deals For Labor Day Weekend

When it comes to getting the best deals on cars we wrote the book on it. Literally. If you've never heard of our book it's called 'Death Of A Car Salesman, The Insiders Guide To The World's Finest Automobiles'. We published it in 2005. So we know how to get great deals.



And we've always said Labor Day Weekend is one of the best times to buy a car and get an amazing deal.



Two years ago, I leased a 2017 Ford Fusion SE for my son because the deal was SO insane, I couldn't say no. HOW insane you ask? How about $154.00 per month TAX INCLUDED for 36 months, 10,500 miles per year with ZERO out of pocket! You can't RENT a car that cheap!



So if you're like us, I was excited to see what crazy deals might be out there this year.



And in our search we found absolute proof the economy is the best it's EVER been.



What is the proof? THERE ISN'T EVEN ONE DEAL FROM ANYONE THAT RIVALS PREVIOUS LABOR DAY WEEKEND SALES.



ZERO. ZIP. NADA.



Business is just too damn good and people have a lot more money to spend so price isn't as important as it's been in past years.



The deal this year on that same Fusion SE is $209 per month PLUS tax and $2,709 out of pocket. Meh. That does NOTHING for us. SO much for they're giving away sedans...



Now we could have missed a deal out there so if we did post in the comments below.



Are you seeing any can't pass up deals near you?



Spies discuss...



Also, if you'd like to buy a copy of our PDF book, click here






