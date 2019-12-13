PSA/FCA Merger May Spinoff Ultra-Compact Jeep Offroader

With help stemming from parent company Fiat Chrysler's planned merger with Groupe PSA, Jeep may introduce an "ultra-compact," possibly electric Suzuki Jimny rival in 2022. Jeep's European marketing boss, Marco Pigozzi, recently told Auto Express that the miniature Jeep would be able to tackle the daily commute as well as the off-road stuff the company is famous for. "The car will be able to be used as a badass Jeep, but it has also been designed to be used every day," said Pigozzi. FCA's Jimny rival will reportedly measure about 13 feet long, which is larger than the 10.8-foot Suzuki but still nearly six percent shorter than the current two-door Wrangler.



