Paris Motor Show Falls Victim To The Coronavirus

The organizers of the Paris Motor Show have announced the cancellation of the main part of the automotive event for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was supposed to take place from October 1 to 11. For the time being, the Movin'On, Smart City and off-site events are still happening, and they would have a focus on offering business-to-business communication. However, this is still subject to possible changes.

"Nothing will be the same as before, and this crisis must teach us to be agile, creative and more innovative than ever," the organizers said in a translation of the announcement.



MDarringer

And it being France there will no doubt be massive, co-dependent emotional bullshit to go along with it.

MDarringer

Posted on 3/30/2020 2:31:20 PM   

carloslassiter

Car shows have all been looking to cancel anyway, and now they have a ready excuse.

carloslassiter

Posted on 3/30/2020 5:14:26 PM   

