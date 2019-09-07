Patent Applications Show Honda Is Up To Something Sporty

Patent applications filed by Honda suggest that the Japanese automaker could be ready to reveal an electric sports car concept with up to 296 horsepower. Images of intellectual property documents filed with the Japan Patent Office in December of 2018 were published Wednesday by Shropshire Star and depict a low-slung, two-door vehicle reminiscent of the 2017 Honda Sports EV concept car.



Discernible cooling ducts are few, the only obvious examples being those just ahead of the rear wheels, suggesting that this could be a rear- or all-wheel-drive EV.



