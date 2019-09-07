Patent Applications Show Honda Is Up To Something Sporty

Agent009 submitted on 7/9/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:30:09 PM

0 user comments | Views : 236 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Patent applications filed by Honda suggest that the Japanese automaker could be ready to reveal an electric sports car concept with up to 296 horsepower.

Images of intellectual property documents filed with the Japan Patent Office in December of 2018 were published Wednesday by Shropshire Star and depict a low-slung, two-door vehicle reminiscent of the 2017 Honda Sports EV concept car.

Discernible cooling ducts are few, the only obvious examples being those just ahead of the rear wheels, suggesting that this could be a rear- or all-wheel-drive EV.

Read Article


Patent Applications Show Honda Is Up To Something Sporty

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]