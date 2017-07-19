Patent Drawings Reveal That Acura Is Thinking Of A Baby NSX - Who Should Worry?

The release of the Acura NSX has proven that Honda has a tendency to take in requests for model revivals and churn out something that only vaguely resembles the original. After all, the automaker is sticking with its resolve to over-engineer its cars no matter how expensive or different the result is, and Auto Guide has just uncovered its ploy to filter pleas for a scaled down NSX through this design philosophy. Uncovered July 17th, these patent images filed with he European Union Intellectual Property Office depict what could be the “baby NSX."



Read Article