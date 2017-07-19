Patent Drawings Reveal That Acura Is Thinking Of A Baby NSX - Who Should Worry?

Agent009 submitted on 7/19/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:39:29 PM

1 user comments | Views : 414 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The release of the Acura NSX has proven that Honda has a tendency to take in requests for model revivals and churn out something that only vaguely resembles the original.

After all, the automaker is sticking with its resolve to over-engineer its cars no matter how expensive or different the result is, and Auto Guide has just uncovered its ploy to filter pleas for a scaled down NSX through this design philosophy. Uncovered July 17th, these patent images filed with he European Union Intellectual Property Office depict what could be the “baby NSX."

Read Article


Patent Drawings Reveal That Acura Is Thinking Of A Baby NSX - Who Should Worry?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

qwertyfla

Nobody!

qwertyfla (View Profile)

Posted on 7/19/2017 1:51:02 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]