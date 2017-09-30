Peisert Design reimagines Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar with F1 face

The Mercedes-AMG Project One has been the talk of the town since it has been revealed.

The 1,000-plus horsepower (745-kilowatt) model was inspired by an F1 car and had been designed in a wind tunnel. Naturally, artists all over the world will be interested in giving the Project One their own style when it comes to designing it, and one of these artists mocked the said model with a unique Formula One touch to it.

The designer gave the Project One a completely different face, where the elongated nose looks like it had been pulled off of Lewis Hamilton’s AMG F1 W08 EQ Power+ F1 car.

MDarringer

Still not attractive, but 1000% better looking than what Mercedes did.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 9/30/2017 10:20:28 AM   

