Audi announced that “more than 20,000 customers worldwide have already made advance reservations” for the e-tron, its new all-electric SUV – though most of them still have to wait a few months before delivery.

The German automaker confirmed the number during a delivery ceremony where Audi’s new CEO, Bram Schot, gave the keys of an e-tron to Winfried Kretschmann, Minister-President of Germany’s federal state of Baden-Württemberg, for a test drive.