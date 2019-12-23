People Are WAITING For An All-new Jeep Wagoneer But Is It Hiding In Plain Sight TODAY With The Kia Telluride?

When you think of legendary vehicles, you probably think of the Ferrari Testarossa, Lamborghini Countach or perhaps the Mercedes-Benz S600. But, that doesn't apply to everyone.



I know of at least one person who thinks of a Ford Country Squire wagon. And then there's the Jeep fans.



They're dead set on the Wagoneer. Because of this, they're still trading at a premium — assuming you find a clean one with low miles. With the latest buzz suggesting that the all-new Wagoneer is in the works and being developed, people are eagerly awaiting its reveal.



While digging through some old pictures of the Wagoneer, we noticed something. IF you remove the wood paneling and give it a modern swizzle, it would look pretty similar to the Kia Telluride.



Although the Telluride doesn't have the off-roading credibility of a trail rated Jeep, we're pretty confident upwards of 90 percent of the buying public won't drop a tire in the dirt. That said, WHY wait for the all-new Wagoneer when you have a capable, seven-seat sport-utility vehicle in form of the Telluride?



What say you, Spies?





