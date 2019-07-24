People Will Die: Industry Experts Horrified To Discover How Vulnerable Vehicles Are To Hackers

Agent009 submitted on 7/24/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:54:47 PM

0 user comments | Views : 572 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

No day without headlines about hackers breaking into your car.

Yikes, breaking into cars is for wimps who can buy a key code grabber from Alibaba. Real hackers don’t hack into your car. For hacking at scale, real hackers hack the server your car gets the OTA (over-the-air) update from, and once they are in that server, “they can get any update they want into any of your connected cars,” Professor Justin Cappos told a group of suitably horrified industry experts assembled at a recent IT conference in Tokyo.

Read Article


People Will Die: Industry Experts Horrified To Discover How Vulnerable Vehicles Are To Hackers

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]