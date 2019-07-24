People Will Die: Industry Experts Horrified To Discover How Vulnerable Vehicles Are To Hackers

No day without headlines about hackers breaking into your car. Yikes, breaking into cars is for wimps who can buy a key code grabber from Alibaba. Real hackers don’t hack into your car. For hacking at scale, real hackers hack the server your car gets the OTA (over-the-air) update from, and once they are in that server, “they can get any update they want into any of your connected cars,” Professor Justin Cappos told a group of suitably horrified industry experts assembled at a recent IT conference in Tokyo.



Read Article