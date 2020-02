The all-new Toyota GR Supra was only introduced for the 2020 model year but the Japanese automaker has gone ahead and made big updates for 2021.

No doubt, the big news for the 2021 Toyota GR Supra is the introduction of a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine, the nameplate’s first-ever four-pot. As expected, it’s also sourced from BMW and it delivers 255 HP at 5,000-6,500 rpm and 295 lb-ft of torque from 1,550 to 4,400 rpm.