BMW has filed a selection of CSL patent with the World Intellectual Property Organization in Germany.



A member of the Bimmer Post forums uncovered the patents which include M1 CSL, M2 CSL, M3 CSL, M4 CSL, M5 CSL, M6 CSL, M7 CSL and M8 CSL, indicating that the automaker is planning a fleet of new high-performance variants.



News of these patents come just a few weeks after BMW M boss Frank Van Meel said that a new range of CSL-badged models is being considered.





