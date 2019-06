Toyota Gazoo Racing has confirmed today its participation in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) beyond 2020 when new technical regulations come into play.

Starting with the 2020-2021 season, the top class of the WEC and the 24 Hours of Le Mans will no longer be called LMP1. It will adopt the name “Hypercars” instead and will consist of two types of racers: prototypes in the style of a hypercar and racing versions of road-going hypercars.