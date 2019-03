The Peugeot family, one of the major shareholders in the PSA Group, is ‘ready’ to support an acquisition or merge with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, pointing to the success of the purchase of Vauxhall-Opel.

The PSA Group comprises Citroën, DS, Peugeot and Vauxhall-Opel, and boss Carlos Tavares has already said he is interested in acquiring more brands. The FCA Group, whose brands include Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Maserati and Jeep, has frequently been cited as a potential target.